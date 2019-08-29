Technology News
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV, RedmiBook 14 Refresh Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi TV will be Xiaomi’s first Redmi-branded smart TV.

By | Updated: 29 August 2019 09:29 IST
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro have been teased to include quad rear camera setups

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • Redmi TV will have a 70-inch model

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi TV, and refreshed RedmiBook 14 laptop today in China. The company is hosting a press event that will be held at the company headquarters in Beijing. It will begin at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST). The Redmi Note 8 lineup is rumoured to include two phones - Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, with the Pro model being the company's first 64-megapixel camera phone. As Realme, which has already showcased its 64-megapixel camera phone, is yet to reveal the sale date, Xiaomi may turn out to be the first company to sell a 64-megapixel camera smartphone.

The Redmi launch event will be streamed live on Weibo and Xiaomi's official website. If the previous launch events are any indication, today's event will be also be in Chinese, no English translation. As earlier mentioned, the Redmi launch event will start at 2pm CST Asia. As always, we will be bringing you all the details as soon as they are announced by Xiaomi.

Here's a look at what we currently know about Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi TV, and RedmiBook 14 refresh, based on various teasers, leaks, and rumours.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro price, specifications (expected)

Redmi Note 8 Pro is reportedly going to feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display and will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It will also pack up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, a quad-camera setup has already been teased for the Redmi Note 8 Pro multiple times and it will include a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

The smartphone's other specifications will include a 4,500mAh battery with QuickCharge 4+ support, NFC, MIUI 10, and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, is rumoured to pack octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It is likely to use the same 6.53-inch screen as the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The phone will also house a quad-camera setup, however the primary camera in the Redmi Note 8 will use a 48-megapixel sensor. Other three cameras are also likely to be same as the Pro version. Among other specifications, MIUI 10, based on Android Pie, will be present on the Redmi Note 8.

In terms of the pricing, a recent report suggested that Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB + 128GB variant will be priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000), whereas the 8GB + 128GB model will carry a price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,000). The Redmi Note 8's 4GB + 64GB variant is reportedly going to retail at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,000).redmi tv large

Redmi TV will join Xiaomi Mi TV models in the company's portfolio

Redmi TV, RedmiBook 14 refresh

Not much is known about the upcoming Redmi-branded smart TV at this point, however Xiaomi has revealed that at least one model of the TV will have a 70-inch screen. Other smaller display versions could also pop-up at the event. As per the teasers shared by the company, Redmi TV will have slim bezels and possibly a pop-up camera for video calls.

RedmiBook 14 refresh has been teased to be powered by 10th-generation Intel Core processors, thus offering a 13 percent performance upgrade over the existing version. Rest of the specifications are likely to be the same as the existing models, but we might see some tweaks. The original RedmiBook 14 features a 14-inch full-HD screen, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, and 8GB of RAM.

