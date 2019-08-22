Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Pro Teasers Suggest 25x Zoom Capabilities

If this turns out to be true, the Redmi Note 8 Pro phone will trump the upcoming Reno 2 phone which is confirmed to support 20x zoom and a quad camera setup as well.

By | Updated: 22 August 2019 17:45 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi Note 8 Pro will be able to take 9248x6936 pixel photos

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro set to launch on August 29
  • The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by Helio G90T SoC
  • The phones are set to launch in China first

Redmi Note 8 Pro has a new teaser, and it hints at 25x zoom support on the upcoming phones. The teaser shares a photo of a parrot, and claims that the phone is able to produce ‘hair level' clarity even when the photo is zoomed 25 times. If this turns out to be true, the Redmi Note 8 Pro phone will trump the upcoming Reno 2 phone which is confirmed to support 20x zoom and a quad camera setup as well.

The latest teaser suggests that the 64-megapixel sensor on the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be able to support 25x zoom. The phone will offer " ultra-clear image quality, which is a well-defined and meticulously detailed”, and will not lose detail even when zoomed in 25 times. There's another teaser that claims that the 64-megapixel camera will be able to take 9248x6936 pixel resolution images, which equals to 25x resolution of full-HD, and is 2x higher than 8K resolutions.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has been confirmed to be powered by the Helio G90T processor. The Pro variant has leaked in live images and it is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, a gradient back panel finish, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Recently, the company also announced that the Redmi Note 8 should have a high screen-to-body ratio, larger battery compared to its predecessor, and most importantly, better image quality. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is confirmed to sport a 64-megapixel rear main sensor, but it remains unclear whether the Redmi Note 8 will also get it or not.

As mentioned, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will be launched](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/redmi-note-8-pro-launch-date-august-29-specifications-xiaomi-2088120) in China on August 29.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 25x Zoom, Redmi Note 8 Pro Camera, Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi
