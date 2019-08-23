Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Series Teasers Hint at Gaming Accessories Support, Liquid Cooling Feature, Long Battery Life, More

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing shares AnTuTu scores, claiming that the Helio G90T outperforms the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi Note 8 series will launch in China on August 29

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Helio G90T SoC
  • The phone will offer high frame rate, long battery life
  • Liquid cooling will reduce the temperature by 4 to 6 degrees

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are all set to go official next week, and the company has been on a rampage with a barrage of teasers. A flurry of new ones has now been posted on Weibo hinting at support for game accessories, and a host of gaming features as well. It also shares evidence to prove that the Helio G90T – the SoC that will power the Remi Note 8 Pro – is more powerful than the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Redmi's official Weibo page has shared a teaser that suggests that the Redmi Note 8 series will come equipped with support for gaming accessories. The teaser also suggests that the phones will come with high frame rates, liquid cooling, network optimisation, smooth touchscreen experience and long battery life.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has also shared stats from AnTuTu, revealing that the Helio G90T outperforms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, with both scoring 283,333 and 214,739 respectively. However, the Kirin 810 score is also shared alongside (301,419), and it outperforms both the above mentioned processors.

redminote8pro main Redmi Note 8

Another teaser reiterates that the phone is equipped with liquid cooling and that it will reduce the temperature of the phone by 4 to 6 degrees compared to other models, while gaming.

The company recently also suggested that the phones may be equipped with 25x zoom capabilities, but it also could just be boasting about its 64-megapixel main camera's output resolution that will offer no loss of detail even when the photo is zoomed in about 25 times.

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will be launched in China on August 29. The Pro variant has leaked in live images and it is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, a gradient back panel finish, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Recently, the company also announced that the Redmi Note 8 should have a high screen-to-body ratio, larger battery compared to its predecessor, and most importantly, better image quality.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is confirmed to sport a 64-megapixel rear main sensor, but it remains unclear whether the Redmi Note 8 will also get it or not.

Comments

