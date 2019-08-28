After the price leak, detailed specifications of the Redmi Note 8 Pro have now leaked online. The Pro variant is already confirmed to sport a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, pack a 4,500mAh battery, and also offer a 64-megapixel rear main sensor. The latest specifications leak also reveals details about the quad camera setup on the upcoming phone. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is set to launch in China on August 29 i.e. , tomorrow, alongside the Redmi Note 8 phone, the Redmi TV, and the 14-inch RedmiBook. The Redmi Note 8 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC.

A new leak on Weibo details all of the specifications on the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro. The table suggests that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with Android 9 Pie software based on MIUI 10. The phone will feature a 6.53-inch 1080p resolution display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a waterdrop-style notch just like its predecessor.

The table tips that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by the Helio G90T processor paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Internal storage will offer 64GB and 128GB options. Coming to the camera, the quad setup will include a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with 1/1.7-inch lens and 0.8-micron pixels. It will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The leak suggests that the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options are listed to include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions of the phone are tipped to be 161.3x76.4x8.8mm, and it is listed to weigh 199 grams.

Redmi has taken to Weibo to confirm that it will launch the Redmi Note 8 series, the 70-inch Redmi TV, and the 14-inch RedmiBook at the event tomorrow. The event will begin at 2pm local time (11.30am IST).

Recently, the prices of the Redmi Note 8 Pro were also leaked, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is tipped to be priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000), while the phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will reportedly carry a price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,000 ). As for the Redmi Note 8, the phone's 4GB RAM + 64GB variant might be priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,000). The retail packaging of the phone was also revealed by official sources just a day ago.