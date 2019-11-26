Technology News
  Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sail Past 1 Million Unit Sales in 1 Month, Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain Reveals

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sail Past 1 Million-Unit Sales in 1 Month, Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain Reveals

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro first went on sale on October 21 in India.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 13:28 IST
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sail Past 1 Million-Unit Sales in 1 Month, Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain Reveals

Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 feature quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 price starts at Rs. 9,999 in India
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro price starts at Rs. 12,999
  • Xiaomi had launched the two Redmi phones last month

Xiaomi has sold over one million units of Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in just one month of their launch in India, the company's India unit chief Manu Kumar Jain on Tuesday revealed. Part of Xiaomi's Redmi Note series, Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro's success isn't very surprising as traditionally pretty much all Redmi Note-series phones have sold well in the country. To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in mid-October and the phones first went on sale on October 21.

Jain announced the sales milestone achieved by the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones on Twitter. Meanwhile, the company is getting ready for yet another Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale that will take place on November 27. The Redmi Note 8 that had a flash sale today will be put on sale once again next week.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India

Redmi Note 8 carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the phone's 6GB + 128GB model has been priced at Rs. 12,999. On the other hand, Redmi Note 8 Pro costs Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model, Rs. 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Both phones are being offered via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB onboard storage, and a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB). Additionally, Redmi Note 8 packs a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel cameras (one macro and one depth) with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on board as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot. The company has also included a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel shooter with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras (macro and depth). For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sail Past 1 Million-Unit Sales in 1 Month, Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain Reveals
