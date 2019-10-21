Technology News
loading
Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 series comes with a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

Updated: 21 October 2019 06:30 IST
Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro sale will begin at 12pm today
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999
  • Redmi Note 8 series runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top

Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 are set to go on sale in India today. Both new Redmi Note-series phones will be available for purchase through Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores in multiple RAM and storage configurations. While the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes as a successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro and sports a quad rear camera setup, the Redmi Note 8 is the upgrade to the Redmi Note 7 with a triple rear camera setup. The handsets flaunt a waterdrop-style display notch. Further, Xiaomi has provided a gradient finish on both the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro to attract customers at first glance.

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs.14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option that carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999, while its top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,999. Furthermore, it comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 8 price in India is set at Rs. Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It comes in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colours.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro both will go on sale through Amazon.in, Mi. com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm IST today. Sale offers on both phones include double data benefits specifically for Airtel customers recharging with Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans for 10 months.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro also runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of imaging, the Redmi Note 8 Pro offers the quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens. The camera setup also includes a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a Field of View (FoV) of 120 degrees. Further, there are two 2-megapixel sensors -- one with an ultra-macro lens and the other one supporting depth sensing. On the part of capturing selfies, the phone houses a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy M30s: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a magnetometer. The smartphone also comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Besides, the Redmi Note 8 Pro launched with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the handset has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU, and up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 8 houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a 120-degree field of view. There are also two 2-megapixel cameras (one macro and one depth) with f/2.4 lenses. Furthermore, the phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: What's the Difference

The Redmi Note 8 offers up to 128GB of onboard storage with the option to expand further via a dedicated microSD card slot that supports up to 512GB. Connectivity options on the phone include GPS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 price in India, Redmi Note 8 specifications, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
