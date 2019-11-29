Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are all set to go on sale in India today. Both Redmi Note 8-series phones will be available for purchase at 12pm (noon) IST through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in the country last month. Both Redmi phones run MIUI 10 and come with a waterdrop-style display notch. The Redmi Note 8 comes as a successor to the Redmi Note 7 and includes a quad rear camera setup, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro is available as the successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro and houses a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.

Redmi Note 8 price in India, sale details

Redmi Note 8 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 12,999. Both models were initially offered in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options, however, Xiaomi recently brought the Cosmic Purple colour variant that will be a part of today's sale. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon and Mi.com at 12pm (noon) IST.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, sale details

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The handset also comes in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 15,999 and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version at Rs. 17,999. All three variants come in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black as well as the newly added Electric Blue colour options. The latest sale round will take place through Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon) IST.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.39-inch full-HD (1080x2280 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 8 has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front is a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens to handle selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 8 Review

The Redmi Note 8 has up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Unlike the Redmi Note 8, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.