Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8 are all set to go on sale later today. Both new Xiaomi phones pack quad rear cameras and feature full-HD+ panels. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the better-equipped phone of the duo, packing a 64-megapixel main camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, sports a 48-megapixel primary camera and a smaller 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced starting at Rs.14,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. The top-end 8GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999 in India. It will be available in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options.

Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant while the high-end 6GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is up for grabs in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colours. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale starting at 12pm (noon) via Amazon.in, Mi. com, and Mi Home stores across the country.

Sale offers on the two Xiaomi phones include double data benefits for Airtel customers who opt for the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans for a duration of 10 months. Moreover, 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank debit and credit cards is also on the table.

Redmi Note 8 Pro review

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM. Redmi Note 8 Pro also packs a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage and packs a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 specifications, features

Coming to the Redmi Note 8, it also runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The Redmi Note 7 successor features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 8 features a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors for depth-sensing and capturing macro photos. The phone packs 128GB of internal storage with scope for expansion up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. It comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.