Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main snapper.

By | Updated: 11 December 2019 10:25 IST
Redmi Note 8 Pro now also comes in an Electric Blue colour option

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 64-megapixel camera at the back
  • It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W charging support

Redmi Note 8 Pro is all set to go on sale in India later today with some offers in tow. The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, assisted by a dedicated macro shooter and a wide-angle snapper. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. Read on to find out details about its pricing, availability, specifications, and offers for prospective buyers.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, sale time, and offers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the phone's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, on the other hand, will set buyers back by Rs. 17,999. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, Shadow Black, and Electric Blue colour options. As for availability, it will be up for grabs from Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting at 12pm (noon) today.

 

Talking about sale offers, buyers can avail 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using Axis Bank debit and credit cards. Airtel customers will get double data benefits provided they opt for the Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 prepaid plan. No-cost EMI plans will be available as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro boots Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 custom skin on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the Xiaomi offering draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 8 Pro's quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone also sports a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications
Privacy Bill Seeks Access to 'Non Personal Data' From Companies

Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

