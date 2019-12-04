Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale in India today. Through the latest sale round, the Redmi phone will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) IST. The sale will take place at Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Key highlights of the Redmi Note 8 Pro include its quad rear camera setup, full-HD+ display, and a gradient back finish. The Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with a gradient back finish. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India in October -- alongside the Redmi Note 8.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, sale details

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999. There is also the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999. The smartphone comes in Gamma, Green, Halo White, Shadow Black, and Electric Blue colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting at 12pm (noon) IST.

Phone Variant Price (Rs.) Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB+64GB 14,999 Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB+128GB 15,999 Redmi Note 8 Pro 8GB+128GB 17,999

Xiaomi earlier this week announced that the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro combined sales surpassed the mark of 10 million units globally. The Redmi Note 8 series also recently crossed the milestone of one million sales in India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the part of optics, the Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone also sports a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi has provided up to 128GB of onboard storage on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

