Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon in India via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro will set buyers back by Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By | Updated: 26 December 2019 10:58 IST
Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three storage variants and four colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
  • The Xiaomi phone features a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 2-megapixel wide-angle and macro camera each

Redmi Note 8 Pro will once again go on sale in India later today. The phone will be up for grabs via Mi.com and Amazon, with the sale scheduled to start at 12pm (noon) with some offers in tow for the buyers. The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad rear camera setup that includes a main 64-megapixel snapper, assisted by a wide-angle lens, and a dedicated macro shooter. The Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging to quickly juice up the phone.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, sale time, and offers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price starts at Rs. 14,999 for the phone's base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999. Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in Halo White, Gamma Green, Electric Blue, and Shadow Black colour options. It will go on sale via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting at 12pm (noon) today.

As for sale offers, there is a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using Axis Bank debit and credit cards, and a similar offer is also available for ICICI Bank customers. Airtel customers can avail double data benefits if they opt for the Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 prepaid plan. No-cost EMI plans are on the table as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 custom skin. It sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and has a waterdrop notch on top, much like its predecessor. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. There is a 20-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi offering has up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 8 Pro include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications, Xiaomi
Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon in India via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
