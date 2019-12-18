Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 and goes up to Rs. 17,999 for the top-end variant.

By | Updated: 18 December 2019 07:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro is the successor to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro phone

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India in October
  • Redmi phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in four distinct colour options

Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale in again India today. The latest Redmi Note-series phone, which was launched in October, will be available for purchase at 12pm (noon) IST. Since its launch, the smartphone has been offered through limited-period sale rounds in the country. Key highlights of the Redmi Note 8 Pro include a quad rear camera setup, Amazon Alexa integration, and 18W fast charging. The smartphone also retains the waterdrop-style display notch that was featured on the predecessor, Redmi Note 7 Pro, earlier this year.

Realme Note 8 Pro price in India, sale details

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone is also sold in the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999. Moreover, there are Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options.

Xiaomi will conduct the sale through Amazon India and its Mi.com website starting 12pm (noon) IST. Customers are recommended to log in to their accounts beforehand to ensure smoother checkout.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Sale offers on the Redmi Note 8 Pro include no-cost EMI options and instant discount worth Rs. 1,000 on purchases made using ICICI credit cards through Amazon India. Customers purchasing the phone through Mi.com can avail exchange discounts, Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI credit cards and EMI options, and Mi Protect service at Rs. 999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

For selfies, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The sensor comes with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage options that both support expansion via a dedicated microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Xiaomi has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Redmi Note 8 Pro that supports a 18W fast charging technology. Lastly, the phone measures 161.7x76.4x8.81mm and weighs 200 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
5 Biggest Trends of the Decade in Television, Film, and Music
Elon Musk's SpaceX to Carry Cannabis to Space Next Year

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  2. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi K20
  3. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  4. WhatsApp Bug Can Let Hackers Crash App, Delete Chats: Why You Should Update
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi May Have a Motorola Razr (2019) Competitor in the Works
  8. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Carry Cannabis to Space Next Year
  9. CRISPR to Water on Mars: 6 Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of the Decade
  10. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Improved Camera Performance, December Security Patch, More: Report
  3. Microsoft’s Next-Gen Gaming Console Simply Named ‘Xbox’, Series X to Include Multiple Models: Report
  4. WhatsApp Bug Could Let Attackers Crash the App, Delete Group Messages: Check Point
  5. Xiaomi Launches Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Made With Accessory Glass by Corning
  6. Samsung Galaxy A51 Support Page Goes Live on Samsung India Website, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Flipkart Year End Sale to Bring Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S9, Oppo F11 Pro, Google Pixel 3a XL, and More
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Support Page Goes Live on Official Website, Also Gets US FCC Certification
  9. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Carry Cannabis to Space Next Year
  10. Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Feature 9-to-1 Bayer Sensor on Its 108-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.