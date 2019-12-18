Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale in again India today. The latest Redmi Note-series phone, which was launched in October, will be available for purchase at 12pm (noon) IST. Since its launch, the smartphone has been offered through limited-period sale rounds in the country. Key highlights of the Redmi Note 8 Pro include a quad rear camera setup, Amazon Alexa integration, and 18W fast charging. The smartphone also retains the waterdrop-style display notch that was featured on the predecessor, Redmi Note 7 Pro, earlier this year.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, sale details

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone is also sold in the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999. Moreover, there are Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options.

Xiaomi will conduct the sale through Amazon India and its Mi.com website starting 12pm (noon) IST. Customers are recommended to log in to their accounts beforehand to ensure smoother checkout.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Sale offers on the Redmi Note 8 Pro include no-cost EMI options and instant discount worth Rs. 1,000 on purchases made using ICICI credit cards through Amazon India. Customers purchasing the phone through Mi.com can avail exchange discounts, Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI credit cards and EMI options, and Mi Protect service at Rs. 999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

For selfies, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The sensor comes with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage options that both support expansion via a dedicated microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Xiaomi has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Redmi Note 8 Pro that supports a 18W fast charging technology. Lastly, the phone measures 161.7x76.4x8.81mm and weighs 200 grams.

