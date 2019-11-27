Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro Goes on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi. com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro Goes on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi. com: Price, Offers, Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s price in India starts at Rs. 14,999.

By | Updated: 27 November 2019 06:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Pro Goes on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi. com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro draws power from the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
  • The phone's quad rear camera setup includes a dedicated a macro sensor
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 custom skin on top

Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale later today at 12pm noon in India, and will be available from the Mi online store and Amazon. The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel main camera, assisted by a wide-angle snapper and a dedicated macro lens. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that offers 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, sale offers   

Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM 64GB variant, while the phone's 6GB RAM 128GB configuration will set buyers back by Rs. 15,999. The top-end 8GB RAM 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999. It comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options. Redmi Note 8 Pro's sale starts at 12pm (noon) IST and will be conducted via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country.

As far as sale offers go, the Redmi Note 8 Pro buyers will get 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using Axis Bank debit and credit cards. Moreover, Airtel customers can avail double data benefits if they opt for the Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 prepaid plan. No-cost EMI plans are on the table as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications, features     

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 custom skin on top, but Xiaomi has promised an upgrade to MIUI 11 soon. It sports a 6.53-inch full-HD (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 64-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front sits a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture to handle selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes equipped with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple Colour Option Teased to Launch in India Soon
Moto Lenovo Days Sale on Flipkart Features Discounts on Moto E6s, Motorola One Vision, Lenovo Z6 Pro, More, and Other Offers
Redmi Note 8 Pro Goes on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi. com: Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  2. UIDAI Launches More Secure mAadhaar App for Android, iOS
  3. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  4. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  5. Vivo U20 First Impressions
  6. Huawei Launches Smart Screen V75 4K TV, Sound X Smart Speaker
  7. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Call Waiting Support, Chat Screen Redesign
  8. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  9. Redmi Note 8 Teased to Get Cosmic Purple Colour Option in India
  10. ColorOS 7 Debuts in India With Localised Features, Performance Enhancements
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Goes on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi. com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. Moto Lenovo Days Sale on Flipkart Features Discounts on Moto E6s, Motorola One Vision, Lenovo Z6 Pro, More, and Other Offers
  3. Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple Colour Option Teased to Launch in India Soon
  4. Honor V30, Honor V30 Pro With Dual-Mode 5G Support, Kirin 990 SoC, and Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Honor Watch Magic 2 With GPS Support, 2 Case Options Launched; Honor FlyPods 3 Debut to Take on AirPods Pro
  6. 'Assembled in India' iPhone XR Shown Off by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
  7. Alibaba's Hong Kong Shares Rise 6.6 Percent on Debut in Heavy Volume
  8. Tata Sky Stops Offering Long-Term Channel Packs to New Subscribers: Report
  9. Facebook, Instagram to Block Under-18s From Seeing Sexual Content
  10. Elon Musk to Testify in Own Defence in Defamation Trial, His Lawyer Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.