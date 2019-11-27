Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale later today at 12pm noon in India, and will be available from the Mi online store and Amazon. The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel main camera, assisted by a wide-angle snapper and a dedicated macro lens. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that offers 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM 64GB variant, while the phone's 6GB RAM 128GB configuration will set buyers back by Rs. 15,999. The top-end 8GB RAM 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999. It comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options. Redmi Note 8 Pro's sale starts at 12pm (noon) IST and will be conducted via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country.

As far as sale offers go, the Redmi Note 8 Pro buyers will get 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using Axis Bank debit and credit cards. Moreover, Airtel customers can avail double data benefits if they opt for the Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 prepaid plan. No-cost EMI plans are on the table as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 custom skin on top, but Xiaomi has promised an upgrade to MIUI 11 soon. It sports a 6.53-inch full-HD (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 64-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front sits a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture to handle selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes equipped with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

