Redmi Note 8 Pro is set to be available for purchase in India today. The latest sale round for the Redmi phone will take place through Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro as the successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro last month. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup and houses a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. Similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and has multiple colour options to choose from.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. There is also the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 17,999. The smartphone comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options. Moreover, it will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Sale offers on the Redmi Note 8 Pro include a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using Axis Bank debit and credit cards. Airtel customers can also avail double data benefits after recharging with the Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 prepaid plan. Furthermore, there are no-cost EMI options for customers purchasing the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top -- upgradable to MIUI 11. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone also sports a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.