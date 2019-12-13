Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 and goes up to Rs. 17,999 for the top-end variant.

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 11:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi Note 8 Pro has a quad camera setup at the back, headlined by a 64-megapixel shooter

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale in Green, White, and Black options
  • Amazon.in offers no-cost EMI options, exchange discount
  • The phone’s quad camera setup packs a 64-megapixel sensor

Redmi Note 8 Pro is all set to go on sale today in India at 12pm (noon) IST. The surprise sale was announced on Twitter, and it will be held on Amazon India, and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India in October, and has been made available on flash sales ever since. Key features of the phone include a quad camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, dual Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, dedicated microSD card slot, and a large 4,500mAh battery.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, sale timing

Xiaomi announced this surprise Redmi Note 8 Pro sale via Redmi India's Twitter handle. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) at Amazon India and Mi.com. It is recommended to register on the desired website beforehand, and fill in address and payment information to ensure smoother checkout.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB version carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 17,999. The phone has been made available in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black shades.

Sale offers on Amazon India include no-cost EMI options, exchange discount Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI credit cards, and credit/debit EMI transactions, and 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card. Mic.com is also offering exchange discount, Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI credit cards and EMI, and Mi Protect at Rs. 999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro boots Android Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top, and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood ticks the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. There is 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, but the phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 8 Pro Features, Amazon, Mi.com
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Artificial Intelligence Puts Final Notes on Beethoven's Tenth Symphony
2020 5G iPhone Models Won’t See a Major Price Hike: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s Next Gaming Console, Coming in Holiday 2020
  3. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  5. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  6. Airtel Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Broadband Customers
  7. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  9. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  10. Realme XT 730G to Launch in India as Realme X2, Booster Sale Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Messages App Getting Verified SMS Feature to Help You Identify Trustworthy Business Messages
  2. Google Assistant's Real-Time Translation Interpreter Mode Now Rolling Out to All Android, iOS Users
  3. 2020 5G iPhone Models Won’t See a Major Price Hike: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications
  5. Artificial Intelligence Puts Final Notes on Beethoven's Tenth Symphony
  6. Game of Thrones Creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss Set Lovecraft Graphic Novel Movie at Warner Bros.: Report
  7. Xbox Series X Unveiled as Microsoft’s Next Gaming Console, Coming in Holiday 2020
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fold Sales Hit 1 Million Units, VP Young Sohn Reveals
  9. Godfall, a New Loot Grind With Melee Combat, Is Coming to PlayStation 5 and PC
  10. WhatsApp to Stop Working on Millions of Devices From 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.