Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8 are set to go on sale again later today. The two Redmi Note 8 series phones will be up for grabs from online as well as retail outlets with a few offers in tow. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the more capable phone of the duo, as it packs a 64-megapixel main camera and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The standard Redmi Note 8 also features a quad rear camera setup, but it has a 48-megapixel primary camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. Read on for details about the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 sales, including timings, price in India, sale offers, and specifications.

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 price in India, offers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Rs.14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB version carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The highest-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will set buyers back by Rs. 17,999. As for the colour options, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black shades.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 carries a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the phone's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999. It is available in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options.

Both the phones will go on sale starting at 12pm (noon) via Amazon.in, Mi. com, and Mi Home stores on October 25 across the country. As for the sale offers on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8, they include double data benefits for Airtel customers who opt for the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans for a duration of 10 months. Moreover, 10 percent instant discount is also available for purchases made using Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro boots Android Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top, and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood ticks the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. There is 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, but the phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

Redmi Note 8 also runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It features a smaller 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display and draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor ticking alongside up to 6GB of RAM.

The phone's quad rear camera setup is highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Redmi Note 8 packs 128GB of internal storage, with the ability to further expand the storage up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. There is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging to keep the lights on.