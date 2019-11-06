Redmi Note 8 Pro is all set to go on sale today in India at 12pm (noon) IST. The sale will be held on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores and will go on till the stocks last. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last month, and has been made available on flash sales ever since. The phone is feature-packed with a quad camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, dual Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, dedicated microSD card slot, and a large 4,500mAh battery.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, offers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs.14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB version carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 17,999. The phone has been made available in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black shades.

The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST sharp on Amazon India and Mi.com. It is recommended to register on the desired website beforehand, and fill in address and payment information to ensure smoother checkout. Sale offers on the Redmi Note 8 Pro include double data benefits for Airtel customers who opt for the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans for a duration of 10 months.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro boots Android Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top, and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood ticks the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone packs a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. There is 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, but the phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

