Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12pm via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s price in India starts at Rs.14,999.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 07:05 IST
Redmi Note 8 Pro packs up to 128GB of storage, but lacks a dedicated microSD card slot

Highlights
  • Redmi Note Pro’s 4,500mAh battery supports 18W fast charging.
  • The phone features a 64-megapixel camera at the back
  • It sports a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies

Redmi Note 8 Pro is all set to go on sale in India again today. The Redmi Note 8 Pro's sale will start at 12pm and will be conducted via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores as well, with some offers in tow. As for the phone itself, it packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and draws power from the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display and supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, offers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Rs.14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the phone's 6GB RAM + 128GB model can be purchased for Rs. 15,999. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in a choice of Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options.

Redmi Note 8 Pro's sale will start at 12pm (noon) IST via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores across the country. Sale offers on the Redmi Note 8 Pro include 10 percent instant discount for purchases made using Axis Bank debit and credit cards, double data benefits for Airtel customers who opt for the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans, and no-cost EMI plans.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

As far as specifications go, the Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top, and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone's quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens on the front. There is 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, but it lacks a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi phone include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

