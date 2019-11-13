Redmi Note 8 Pro is all set to go on sale in India again today. The Redmi Note 8 Pro's sale will start at 12pm and will be conducted via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores as well, with some offers in tow. As for the phone itself, it packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and draws power from the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display and supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, offers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Rs.14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the phone's 6GB RAM + 128GB model can be purchased for Rs. 15,999. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in a choice of Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options.

Redmi Note 8 Pro's sale will start at 12pm (noon) IST via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores across the country. Sale offers on the Redmi Note 8 Pro include 10 percent instant discount for purchases made using Axis Bank debit and credit cards, double data benefits for Airtel customers who opt for the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans, and no-cost EMI plans.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

As far as specifications go, the Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top, and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone's quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens on the front. There is 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, but it lacks a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi phone include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

