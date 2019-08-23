Technology News
  Redmi Note 8 Series Surpasses 1 Million Registrations Mark in a Day, Redmi Note 8 Pro Battery Capacity Revealed

Redmi Note 8 Series Surpasses 1 Million Registrations Mark in a Day, Redmi Note 8 Pro Battery Capacity Revealed

Redmi Note 8 series attracted over 1.51 million registrations in China, a dedicated page on Mi.com confirms.

Updated: 23 August 2019 15:59 IST
Redmi Note 8 Series Surpasses 1 Million Registrations Mark in a Day, Redmi Note 8 Pro Battery Capacity Revealed

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi Note 8 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 series will consist of Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Both phones will debut in China on August 29
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro is teased to have a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

Redmi Note 8 series clocked over one million registrations just in a day after its pre-registrations were kicked off in China, Xiaomi has announced. The Redmi Note 8 series comprises of the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro that both will debut formally on August 29. While the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 8 will debut as the successor of the Redmi Note 7. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is already confirmed to sport a quad rear camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The battery capacity of the new Redmi Note phone has also been revealed, and camera samples have also been shared.

Xiaomi through the Weibo post announced that the Redmi Note 8 series surpassed the mark of over one million registrations. The registration page on the Mi.com site, which went live just earlier this week, also highlights that the company has already attracted over 1.51 million registrations ahead of the formal debut of the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro.

redmi note 8 pro registrations weibo Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 series' pre-registrations record announced ahead of formal launch
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

This isn't the first time when Xiaomi has received a remarkable response for its Redmi Note smartphones. Just earlier this week, the Redmi Note 7 series, the predecessor of the Redmi Note 8 range, crossed the milestone of 20 million units sold worldwide.

As per the latest teaser, the Redmi Note 8 series will support gaming accessories. The phones are also expected to have liquid cooling and long battery life.

Particularly, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is confirmed to come with the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and include four rear cameras -- along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is also expected to have 25x zoom support.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing in a separate teaser confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery. The handset is also expected to have 18W fast charging support.

redmi note 8 pro battery capacity teaser weibo Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a 4,800mAh battery
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

 

Weibing also posted a couple of Redmi Note 8 Pro camera samples on Weibo to highlight the presence of the 64-megapixel primary camera. One of the images is showing a poster supposedly of 64-megapixel resolution that is placed next to the executive, while the other one is featuring the top floors of the Di Wang Tower.

redmi note 8 pro camera samples weibo lu weibing Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro camera samples highlight its 64-megapixel camera performance
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

 

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are set to be launched in China on August 29. Soon after their formal launch, both handsets are likely to debut in other markets, including India.

