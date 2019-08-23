Redmi Note 8 series clocked over one million registrations just in a day after its pre-registrations were kicked off in China, Xiaomi has announced. The Redmi Note 8 series comprises of the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro that both will debut formally on August 29. While the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 8 will debut as the successor of the Redmi Note 7. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is already confirmed to sport a quad rear camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The battery capacity of the new Redmi Note phone has also been revealed, and camera samples have also been shared.

Xiaomi through the Weibo post announced that the Redmi Note 8 series surpassed the mark of over one million registrations. The registration page on the Mi.com site, which went live just earlier this week, also highlights that the company has already attracted over 1.51 million registrations ahead of the formal debut of the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8 series' pre-registrations record announced ahead of formal launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

This isn't the first time when Xiaomi has received a remarkable response for its Redmi Note smartphones. Just earlier this week, the Redmi Note 7 series, the predecessor of the Redmi Note 8 range, crossed the milestone of 20 million units sold worldwide.

As per the latest teaser, the Redmi Note 8 series will support gaming accessories. The phones are also expected to have liquid cooling and long battery life.

Particularly, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is confirmed to come with the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and include four rear cameras -- along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is also expected to have 25x zoom support.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing in a separate teaser confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery. The handset is also expected to have 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a 4,800mAh battery

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

Weibing also posted a couple of Redmi Note 8 Pro camera samples on Weibo to highlight the presence of the 64-megapixel primary camera. One of the images is showing a poster supposedly of 64-megapixel resolution that is placed next to the executive, while the other one is featuring the top floors of the Di Wang Tower.

Redmi Note 8 Pro camera samples highlight its 64-megapixel camera performance

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are set to be launched in China on August 29. Soon after their formal launch, both handsets are likely to debut in other markets, including India.