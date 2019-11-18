Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant Doesn't Exist, Says Redmi GM Lu Weibing

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last month with a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.

By | Updated: 18 November 2019 12:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant Doesn't Exist, Says Redmi GM Lu Weibing

Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in India with a starting price of Rs. 14,999

Highlights
  • Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing made his comments on Weibo
  • Xiaomi India marketing chief also refuted the claim recently
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro rumour had claimed Snapdragon 730G passed China's 3C

Redmi Note 8 Pro variant with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC was last week rumoured to be the pipeline. However, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has now denied the rumour. Weibing's comment comes just a couple of days after Xiaomi India marketing chief took to Twitter to refute the new Redmi Note 8 Pro variant rumour. The Redmi phone at present comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. However, the rumour had claimed that the Chinese company would bring the new Redmi Note 8 Pro model with the Snapdragon 730G SoC.

Weibing while responding to a comment about the Redmi Note 8 Pro variant carrying the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC said that it doesn't exist. Xiaomi India Chief Marketing Officer Anuj Sharma on Saturday also refuted the development. However, Xiaomi declined to comment on the refusal when contacted by Gadgets 360.

As per the rumour that was posted by Xiaomi-focussed tipster who posts unannounced developments through Twitter account Xiaomishka, two new Xiaomi phones with model numbers M1912G7BE and M1912G7BC surfaced on the China Communications Commission (3C) database. Both handsets were speculated to debut as the Redmi Note 8 Pro with the Snapdragon 730G SoC. Moreover, one of the reported model numbers was previously rumoured to debut as the Poco F2.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India

To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last month. The phone comes with a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. However, there is also the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 15,999 and top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at Rs. 17,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Specifications of the Redmi Note 8 Pro include a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, the handset has a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM as well as up to 128GB of storage. There is also a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Trump to Visit Apple's Mac Pro Plant in Texas on Wednesday
Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant Doesn't Exist, Says Redmi GM Lu Weibing
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  2. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  3. WhatsApp Features Added in 2019: The Full List
  4. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
  5. Realme X2 Pro Pre-Bookings Are Now Live in a 'Blind Order' Sale
  6. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving November Android Security Patch
  8. Realme 5s Launch, MIUI 11 Updates, New WhatsApp Features, and More News
  9. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  10. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 15,000 in India Right Now?
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant Doesn't Exist, Says Redmi GM Lu Weibing
  2. Trump to Visit Apple's Mac Pro Plant in Texas on Wednesday
  3. Realme X2 Pro Bookings Now Live via 'Blind Order' Sale: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. SoftBank's Yahoo Japan to Merge With Line App Operator
  5. Microsoft Ending Support for Cortana on Android, iOS on January 31
  6. Mirzapur Season 2 to Release in 2020, Amazon Prime Video Unveils First Look
  7. Former Apple Chip Executives Found Company to Take on Intel, AMD
  8. Realme 5s to Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
  9. WhatsApp Hit by Critical Security Vulnerability Triggered by Specially-Crafted MP4 File
  10. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads on App Store and Google Play, With India Leading the Chart: Sensor Tower
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.