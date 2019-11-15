Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Rumoured to Be in the Works; Redmi K30 Said to Debut in December

Redmi Note 8 Pro currently has the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.

By | Updated: 15 November 2019 14:39 IST
Redmi Note 8 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Rumoured to Be in the Works; Redmi K30 Said to Debut in December

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last month

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon version is said to have appeared on 3C
  • Xiaomi hasn't revealed its development formally
  • Redmi K30 is rumoured to come with a MediaTek SoC

Redmi Note 8 Pro is rumoured to receive a new variant with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The Redmi phone debuted in China back in late August and launched in India last month. While it ticked all the boxes when it comes to specifications -- with quad rear cameras, full-HD+ display, and up to 128GB storage, Xiaomi brought the Redmi Note 8 Pro with a MediaTek chipset. This was an odd move by the Chinese company that has a record of launching smartphones with Qualcomm chips. Nevertheless, the company would now have plans to bring the Redmi Note 8 Pro with the new SoC to attract customers looking for a new Snapdragon-powered smartphone.

A Xiaomi-focussed tipster who posts unannounced developments through Twitter account Xiaomishka has claimed that Xiaomi phones carrying model numbers M1912G7BE and M1912G7BC have surfaced on China Communications Commission (3C) database. These are said to be of the Redmi Note 8 Pro powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

One of the reported model numbers was previously speculated to be of the rumoured Poco F2. Nevertheless, Xiaomi hasn't yet confirmed that development officially.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

With the Snapdragon 730G SoC, Xiaomi would be able to put the Redmi Note 8 Pro against the likes of the Realme X2 that is set to arrive in India as the Realme XT 730G in December. It is, however, unclear whether the Chinese company would unveil the new Redmi Note 8 Pro variant in India where it has the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC-powered model since last month.

Alongside the Snapdragon-powered Redmi Note 8 Pro, the tipster claims that the Redmi K30 with model number M1911U2E will launch in December. The smartphone will come with 5G support and is said have a MediaTek SoC.

If we believe the recent teasers, the Redmi K30 will come with a dual hole-punch display and dual band 5G support. Xiaomi is also likely to bring the Redmi K30 Pro next year -- as an upgrade to the Redmi K30.

Jagmeet Singh
Redmi Note 8 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Rumoured to Be in the Works; Redmi K30 Said to Debut in December
