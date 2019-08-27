The Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro are set to go official on August 29, but prior to their launch, details about the two phones' storage variants have leaked. Additionally, the pricing of each phone and its variants has also surfaced online. Moreover, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has officially revealed the look of the Redmi Note 8 Pro's retail packaging, while Xiaomi President Lin Bin has teased that the Redmi Note 8 Pro's battery easily lasts past two days of usage. Additionally, the Xiaomi sub-brand has also teased the launch of a Custom Warcraft Edition of the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

As per a new leak that was spotted by 91Mobiles, the Redmi Note 8 Pro's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version will be priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000) , while the phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will reportedly carry a price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,000 ). As for the Redmi Note 8, the phone's 4GB RAM + 64GB variant might be priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,000). But since the information on Weibo came from a non-verified source, process this with a fair bit of scepticism.

Additionally, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has shared an image of the Redmi Note 8 Pro's retail packaging, which is shown to have a peppy pink colour scheme. Weibing notes that the company is taking a slightly different approach this time with the whole retail presentation compared to its predecessor.

On the other hand, Xiaomi President Lin Bin has posted the battery usage graph of the Redmi Note 8 Pro he is currently using, claiming that the phone's battery easily lasts over two days. In his case, the phone still had 40 percent juice left in the tank after two days of usage. To recall, it has already been officially revealed that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Additionally, the official Redmi Weibo account has shared a trailer teasing the launch of a “Redmi Note 8 Pro” x “World of Warcraft Edition”, which also gives us a glimpse of the Redmi Note 8 Pro's custom variant in a black avatar. The Redmi Note 8 Pro's Warcraft edition will come with some exclusive gifts and a special collector's gift box. As far as specifications go, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and is tipped to pack a 64-megapixel camera that will be able to take 9248 x 6936 pixel images, and might also support 25x zoom.