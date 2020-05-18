Redmi Note 8 Pro is a popular budget phone for Xiaomi and now, it's available for purchase through Flipkart. After the Mi website and Amazon India, prospective buyers can now opt for picking up the Redmi Note 8 Pro through Flipkart as well. The prices are the same across all platforms and when we checked, all the RAM and storage variants were listed on Flipkart as well. However, considering the current lockdown, Flipkart might show the phone as undeliverable in select locations as its focusing on delivering essentials at the moment despite the relaxed guidelines.

Xiaomi broke the news of Redmi Note 8 Pro's arrival on Flipkart via Twitter through the @RedmiIndia handle. It's not just the Redmi Note 8 Pro that has been popular. In fact, the Redmi Note 8 series recorded sales of more than 3 crore (30 million) units globally, according to Xiaomi. Notably, Xiaomi had sold over a million units of Redmi Note 8 series in India, a month after its launch in October 2019. The phone has fared very well in our review and has been a staple recommendation in our buying guides.

After a long delay, the Redmi Note 8 Pro finally received the Android 10 version of MIUI 11 in March. The announcement on Mi Community said that the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update will be pushed over-the-air (OTA) to random users initially, followed by a wider rollout.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro from Xiaomi was launched in India in August 2019. The phone comes with MediaTek's Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Back in February, Xiaomi had dropped the price of the base model of the Redmi Note 8 Pro to Rs. 13,999, from the phones original price of Rs. 14,999. However, with the recent tax revision by the GST Council that kicked in from April 1, the prices of all Xiaomi phones have gone up a bit.

Redmi Note 8 Pro currently retails starting at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models of the phone can be purchased at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

