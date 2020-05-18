Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

It was previously only sold through Mi website and Amazon online.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 18 May 2020 19:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is now on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro is now available on Flipkart
  • Previously, it was only available through Amazon and Mi.com
  • The prices are the same across platforms

Redmi Note 8 Pro is a popular budget phone for Xiaomi and now, it's available for purchase through Flipkart. After the Mi website and Amazon India, prospective buyers can now opt for picking up the Redmi Note 8 Pro through Flipkart as well. The prices are the same across all platforms and when we checked, all the RAM and storage variants were listed on Flipkart as well. However, considering the current lockdown, Flipkart might show the phone as undeliverable in select locations as its focusing on delivering essentials at the moment despite the relaxed guidelines.

Xiaomi broke the news of Redmi Note 8 Pro's arrival on Flipkart via Twitter through the @RedmiIndia handle. It's not just the Redmi Note 8 Pro that has been popular. In fact, the Redmi Note 8 series recorded sales of more than 3 crore (30 million) units globally, according to Xiaomi. Notably, Xiaomi had sold over a million units of Redmi Note 8 series in India, a month after its launch in October 2019. The phone has fared very well in our review and has been a staple recommendation in our buying guides.

After a long delay, the Redmi Note 8 Pro finally received the Android 10 version of MIUI 11 in March. The announcement on Mi Community said that the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update will be pushed over-the-air (OTA) to random users initially, followed by a wider rollout.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro from Xiaomi was launched in India in August 2019. The phone comes with MediaTek's Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Back in February, Xiaomi had dropped the price of the base model of the Redmi Note 8 Pro to Rs. 13,999, from the phones original price of Rs. 14,999. However, with the recent tax revision by the GST Council that kicked in from April 1, the prices of all Xiaomi phones have gone up a bit.

Redmi Note 8 Pro currently retails starting at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models of the phone can be purchased at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro price, Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  2. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  3. TikTok Asked to Take Down Faizal Siddiqui Video
  4. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
  8. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  10. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Huawei Says 'Survival' at Stake After US Chip Restrictions
  3. GTA Online Services Went Down Due to "Extremely High Player Volumes" Caused by Epic Store Sale
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Amazfit Ares Teased to Offer Multiple Watch Faces, 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, VO2 Max Measurement
  6. Redmi 10X With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 5G Support to Launch on May 26
  7. Amazfit Parent Huami Reportedly Developing Self-Disinfecting Mask Called Aeri
  8. SoftBank Racks Up Losses as Vision Fund Investments Plunge
  9. BSNL 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Landline Calls Extended Till May 31
  10. TikTok Asked to Take Down Faizal Siddiqui Video Accused of ‘Glorifying’ Acid Attack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com