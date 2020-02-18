Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India in October last year with a starting price of Rs 14,999,

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 18 February 2020 17:01 IST
Redmi Note 8 Pro is offered in Shadow Black, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Electric Blue colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro revised price is now listed on Amazon, Mi.com
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro was earlier sold starting at Rs. 14,999
  • Xiaomi had recently increased the price of Redmi Note 8 in India

Redmi Note 8 Pro has received a price cut in India. This price cut comes just days after Xiaomi had increased the price of the Redmi Note 8 base model in the country over the supply chain troubles caused by coronavirus outbreak in China. So, it is an interesting time for Xiaomi to reduce the price of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi has only reduced the price of the base model of the phone that packs 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price (revised)

As per the official listing on Mi.com, the Redmi Note 8 Pro price now starts at Rs. 13,999, down Rs. 1,000 from the phone's earlier price tag of Rs. 14,999. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models of the phone are still offered at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. The revised price of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is now listed on Mi.com as well as Amazon in India. To recall, you can buy the Redmi Note 8 Pro in Shadow Black, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Electric Blue.

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched back in October last year in the country. So, it is the first price cut for the phone, apart from the reduced price during the online sales in the country. It is unclear if the price cut in a part of a temporary promotion or a permanent price cut. We have reached out to Xiaomi to get a clarity on the same and will update the story when we hear back.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

To remind you, Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is a dual-SIM smartphone, runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 onboard, however Xiaomi has already released the MIUI 11 update for the phone. It packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The smartphone also has liquid cooling technology to reduce heat while playing graphic-intensive games.

Additionally, Redmi Note 8 Pro packs quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens. The camera setup also houses a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens and two 2-megapixel sensors -- one with an ultra-macro lens and the other one supporting depth sensing. For selfies, the phone houses a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Other specifications of the phone include 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Gaurav Shukla Part of Gadgets 360 news team, Gaurav handles a multitude of responsibilities from covering the latest happenings in the world of science and technology to editing and assigning news stories. In another life, he used to be a technology blogger, writing about Android and its massive ecosystem. Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big Person of Interest fan though. More
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

