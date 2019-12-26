Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India: Check Price, Specifications, More

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India: Check Price, Specifications, More

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India.

By | Updated: 26 December 2019 17:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India: Check Price, Specifications, More

Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by octa-core Helio G90T SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced starting at Rs. 14,999
  • Redmi 8 4GB RAM variant is on sale at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999
  • Amazon and Flipkart have listed exchange discounts, no-cost EMI options

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 8 phones have gone on open sale in India. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will now be available via Amazon India and Mi.com 24x7, and the Redmi 8 will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com all throughout. Flash sales for the three phones have now ended, and they will be available in an open sale manner, meaning users won't have to wait to buy the phones online.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce that the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in an open sale on Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi 8 phone will also be available freely on Flipkart and [Mi.com](https://store.mi.com/in/buy/product/redmi-8. The tweet also mentions that the phones are available via retail outlets as well, including Mi Home stores

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 price in India

Redmi Note 8 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 12,999. The phone is offered in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options, however, Xiaomi recently brought the Cosmic Purple colour variant as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The handset also comes in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 15,999 and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version at Rs. 17,999. The Pro variant comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black as well as the newly added Electric Blue colour options.

Lastly, the Redmi 8 variant is priced in India at Rs. 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. However, Xiaomi is offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999 for the first five million units. The phone comes in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Amazon and Flipkart, both have listed exchange discounts, no-cost EMI options, and bank discounts on the phones.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 8 has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front is a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Unlike the Redmi Note 8, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display. Under the hood, there is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display. Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The dual rear camera setup of the smartphone includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Furthermore, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor available at the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor available at the back. The Redmi 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Redmi 8

Redmi 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • USB Type-C port, wireless FM radio
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Poor camera quality in low light
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 8 review
Display6.22-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Price in India, Redmi Note 8 Specifcations, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications, Redmi 8, Redmi 8 Price in India, Redmi 8 specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 27,990: Report

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India: Check Price, Specifications, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, 5G Support Launched
  2. Realme X50 5G ‘Polar’ Colour Option Teased in New Render
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. Realme Buds Air Review
  5. Sony Said to Be Using Hole-Punch Display in Upcoming Xperia Smartphone
  6. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  7. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Villages Connected via BharatNet to Get Free Wi-Fi Till March 2020: Prasad
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India: Check Price, Specifications, More
  2. Indian Mobile Users Have Already Consumed 55 Million Terabytes of Data This Year: TRAI
  3. Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 27,990: Report
  4. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual-Mode 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Free Wi-Fi to All Villages Connected via BharatNet Till March 2020: Prasad
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Purported Listing Shows Up on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro Purported Listing Pops Up on Certification Site, Dual-Mode 5G Connectivity Tipped
  8. Lenovo to Launch Gaming Phone Under Legion Brand, Sets Up Dedicated Social Media Account
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC for Mid-Range Phones Unveiled: Report
  10. Twitch Remains No. 1 Streaming Platform in 2019, League of Legends Eclipses Fortnite as Most Popular Game: Stream Elements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.