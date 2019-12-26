Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 8 phones have gone on open sale in India. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will now be available via Amazon India and Mi.com 24x7, and the Redmi 8 will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com all throughout. Flash sales for the three phones have now ended, and they will be available in an open sale manner, meaning users won't have to wait to buy the phones online.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce that the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in an open sale on Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi 8 phone will also be available freely on Flipkart and [Mi.com](https://store.mi.com/in/buy/product/redmi-8. The tweet also mentions that the phones are available via retail outlets as well, including Mi Home stores

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 price in India

Redmi Note 8 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 12,999. The phone is offered in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options, however, Xiaomi recently brought the Cosmic Purple colour variant as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The handset also comes in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 15,999 and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version at Rs. 17,999. The Pro variant comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black as well as the newly added Electric Blue colour options.

Lastly, the Redmi 8 variant is priced in India at Rs. 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. However, Xiaomi is offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999 for the first five million units. The phone comes in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Amazon and Flipkart, both have listed exchange discounts, no-cost EMI options, and bank discounts on the phones.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 8 has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front is a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Unlike the Redmi Note 8, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display. Under the hood, there is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display. Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The dual rear camera setup of the smartphone includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Furthermore, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor available at the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor available at the back. The Redmi 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

