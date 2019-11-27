Redmi Note 8 Pro will soon get a new colour variant in India, the company has started teasing. As revealed in a tweet on Wednesday, Xiaomi will be announcing a new colour variant for the popular budget smartphone on Thursday. While the company doesn't specifically mention the hue or the name of colour variant, it does use the word ‘blue' to indicate what's coming up. The revelation about the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro colour variant comes on the same day that Xiaomi launched the Cosmic Purple colour variant for smartphone's more affordable sibling, the Redmi Note 8.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue colour variant India launch

As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India in only three colour variants – Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black. Since that time, Xiaomi has unveiled a Deep Sea Blue variant for Taiwan, and started teasing an Ocean Blue colour variant on its global Twitter handle – both shades of blue appear to be the same, with naming the only difference expected between regions.

Mi fans, you've been asking for a new colour variant of the beast. Well your wish is about to come true. Hint in the image ????



Thus, we can expect the Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue colour variant to be launched in India.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Xiaomi said its followers have been asking for a new colour variant of “the beast,” which appears to be a reference to the gaming-focussed Redmi Note 8. The image that accompanies the tweet uses the word ‘blue-tiful', indicating a blue colour variant will be launched. The tweet also adds that the announcement will be made tomorrow, thus, we can expect the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue colour variant on Thursday, ahead of the company's Black Friday Sale. As we mentioned, the teaser for the new Redmi Note 8 Pro colour variant was put out on the same day that Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple colour variant.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, specifications

As was the case with the Redmi Note 8's Cosmic Purple colour variant, we can expect the Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue variant to be made available at the same price as the original colour variants. Thus, Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

As for specifications, the Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display; a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC; up to 8GB of RAM; a quad rear camera setup (64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel); a 20-megapixel front camera; up to 128GB of onboard storage (expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot); a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and finally, a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support.