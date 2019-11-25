Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue Colour Variant Announced by Xiaomi

No details mentioned about the launch and availability.

By | Updated: 25 November 2019 14:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue Colour Variant Announced by Xiaomi

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in mid-October in India

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a new colour option
  • The new Redmi Note 8 Pro hue is called Ocean Blue
  • Looks identical to the Taiwanese Deep Sea Blue colour

Xiaomi's global Twitter handle has announced a new colour variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. This new colour option called Ocean Blue looks very much identical to the Deep Sea Blue colour option that was launched in Taiwan earlier this month. And now, the Ocean Blue colour joins the already available hues — Shadow Black, Gamma Green, and Halo White, and takes the tally to four colour options of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro in China in late August, while the official debut in India happened in mid-October.

As it can be seen in Xiaomi global's Twitter post, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will soon be offered in a new Ocean Blue colour variant. Now, as we mentioned above, the new colour variant looks pretty much identical to the Deep Sea Blue colour option that was announced for the Taiwanese market earlier this month.

Since Xiaomi's global Twitter handle tweeted out the announcement, it appears the company is teasing the launch of the new Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue colour variant for regions outside of China and Taiwan. One must note however that Xiaomi hasn't specified in which region this new colour will be launched. It can be launched in India, China, or maybe other markets, and this remains to be seen. Also, there's no mention of the launch date as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, specifications

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999, and lastly, the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with the waterdrop-style display notch and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back. The smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. There's also a 4,500mAh battery under the hood that supports 18W fast charging support.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 8 Pro offers the quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens. The camera setup also includes a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 120 degrees. Further, there are two 2-megapixel sensors -- one with an ultra-macro lens and the other one supporting depth sensing. For selfies, the phone houses a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Ocean Blue, MIUI
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
NASA's BRUIE Robot to Hunt for Alien Life on Distant Ocean Worlds
Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue Colour Variant Announced by Xiaomi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  2. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  3. Realme X50 With 5G Support, Dual Hole-Punch Design to Launch Soon
  4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  5. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  6. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  7. Realme X2 Pro: Is It the OnePlus 7T Killer You've Been Waiting For?
  8. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  9. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  10. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue Colour Variant Announced by Xiaomi
  2. NASA's BRUIE Robot to Hunt for Alien Life on Distant Ocean Worlds
  3. Airtel Lost Up to 3 Million Customers Due to J&K Network Shutdown: ICICI Securities
  4. Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Penta-Lens Rear Camera Setup Will Launch Soon in India, Xiaomi Says
  5. Apple TV+ Renews M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Even Before It Premieres
  6. Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,499
  7. Paytm Raises Fresh Funding From Global Investors, Said to Now Be Valued at $16 Billion
  8. Realme Details ColorOS 7 Release Roadmap for Its Smartphones, Realme X2 Pro to Get ColorOS 7 Beta From December 18
  9. HP Rejects Xerox Takeover Offer Again
  10. Samsung Galaxy S11e Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Curved Display With Hole-Punch Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.