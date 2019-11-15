Redmi Note 8 Pro is now receiving a new MIUI 11 update in India, as per user reports, and it also brings along the October Android 2019 security patch. The version number for this latest update is MIUI 11.0.1.0.PGGINXM, and the latest software weighs about 616MB in size. The company had earlier announced that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will receive the update sometime in December, however it looks like the company has decided to begin the rollout early. It brings along MIUI 11 new features like a new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects, redesigned Settings menu, Mi Share app, a new Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a Floating Calculator.

Xiaomi's Mi Forums is littered with Redmi Note 8 Pro users sharing screenshots of receiving this new MIUI 11 update. As per the roadmap, Xiaomi was slated to release the MIUI 11 update for the Redmi Note 8 Pro in phase 4 i.e. sometime between December 18 to December 26. However, the update seems to be arriving early for some users.

If you own a Redmi Note 8 Pro, you can check for the MIUI 11 update's availability on your phone by going to Settings > About phone > System update. Xiaomi hasn't released any manual download links, nor has any announcement been made on the forums. It could be possible that the company has rolled out this update to just a few users as a soak test, before rolling it out to a broad set of users. This is normally done to ensure that the update is bug free, and a smooth rollout can be commenced. We have reached out to Xiaomi regarding the nature of this rollout, and will update this copy when we hear back.

To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last month, and it ran on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The phone's price in India starts at Rs. 14,999, and its key features include quad rear camera setup and a Helio G90T SoC.