Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are set to be launched in China on August 29, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced through a Weibo post. The launch will notably take place at the event where the Beijing-based company is also planning to unveil its first Redmi-series smart TV. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro both will debut as the latest entrants in the company's Redmi Note family and will come as the successors to the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, respectively, which were launched just earlier this year. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will also debut as the first Redmi phone to sport a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor.

The Weibo post announcing the formal launch date of the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro shows a teaser image. This essentially shows off the presence of a quad rear camera setup along with an LED flash on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Further, the image also confirms the 64-megapixel camera sensor.

It is, however, unclear whether the 64-megapixel camera will be exclusive to the Redmi Note 8 Pro or it will also be featured on the Redmi Note 8.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced that it would bring a new Redmi phone with a 64-megapixel camera. The camera sensor will be Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1, the company said. It also revealed that the phone with the new sensor would make its way to India in the fourth quarter.

Like Xiaomi, rival Realme is also leveraging the Samsung innovation and is set to launch the Realme XT as its first 64-megapixel camera phone in India in late September.

The new camera sensor, which was unveiled in May, is equipped with Tetracell and 3D HDR technologies. It is designed to capture images with additional details.

Some recent leaks pertaining particularly to the Redmi Note 8 have claimed that the new phone could come with 18W charging support and a USB Type-C port.

At the August 29 event, Xiaomi is also set to launch the new 70-inch Redmi TV. CEO Lei Jun recently teased the smart TV through his Weibo account. Furthermore, an official image that has been released just earlier this week suggested thin bezels on the Redmi TV.