Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64 Megapixel Quad Camera Setup to Launch on October 16, Xiaomi Teases

Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup to Launch on October 16, Xiaomi Teases

Redmi Note 8 Pro has a Helio G90T SoC, and a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 13:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup to Launch on October 16, Xiaomi Teases

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch date has been revealed
  • The phone was launched in China in August
  • The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in China starts at CNY 1,399

Redmi Note 8 Pro is all set to launch in India on October 16. Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of the new phone on Twitter using the hashtag #64MPQuadCamBeast. The phone was launched in China in August, and soon after the launch, India Chief Manu Kumar Jain had said that the Redmi Note 8 Pro would launch in India after two months – after testing and certification processes are complete. The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery and is powered by the Helio G90T SoC.

Redmi India took to Twitter to confirm that a new phone with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup will be announced on October 16. The teaser poster has an Infinity symbol, which when flipped becomes number 8, indicating that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will launch in India then. The poster also teases features like UFS storage, pro gaming , super resolution, and the quad camera setup at the back. Soon after the China launch event, Jain had confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will launch in India in ‘8 weeks', and the company has stayed well under its announced timeline. There is no word on when the Redmi Note 8 will launch in India.

As for price, the Redmi Note 8 Pro India price tag is not known yet, but it should be close to the China pricing range. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will retail starting at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models have been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro supports dual-SIM, runs on Android Pie based MIUI 10, packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen, and is powered by MediaTek's new gaming-focussed MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi has also added liquid cooling support in the smartphone to improve the gaming experience for the Redmi Note 8 Pro users. Other gaming-centric features in the phone include the Game Turbo 2.0 mode. The company will also be selling a game controller for the phone.

The Pro variant is the company's first phone with a 64-megapixel main camera. The main shooter is joined by the same camera setup as the Redmi Note 8 – 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera on board. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster. The Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone is also IP52 certified.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 8 Pro Features, Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Facebook Plugs Booming Business Version Into Portal
Motorola One Macro With Dedicated Macro Camera, Helio P70 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup to Launch on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Revealed, Also Spotted on TENAA
  2. Motorola One Macro With a Dedicated Macro Camera Launched in India
  3. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India in December, CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
  4. Redmi 8 With Dual Rear Camera Setup Debuts in India
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  7. Tinder's Apocalyptic Video Game Is Actually a Fun Way to Spend Five Minutes
  8. Redmi 8 to Launch in India Today: What You Need to Know
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Teased to Launch on October 10
  10. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Extends Fact-Checking Programme to 10 New African States
  2. Facebook's Workplace Now Has 3 Million Paid Users, Growing 50 Percent in 8 Months
  3. Motorola's Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone to House 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC: Report
  4. Motorola One Macro With Dedicated Macro Camera, Helio P70 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup to Launch on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  6. Facebook Plugs Booming Business Version Into Portal
  7. Apple Warned by China Against 'Reckless' Support of Hong Kong Protesters
  8. Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman My Next Guest Special Episode to Air October 25 on Netflix
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition to Launch on October 10, OnePlus Teases
  10. Redmi 8 Price in India Starts at Rs. 7,999, First Sale on October 12: Event Highlights
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.