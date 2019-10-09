Redmi Note 8 Pro is all set to launch in India on October 16. Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of the new phone on Twitter using the hashtag #64MPQuadCamBeast. The phone was launched in China in August, and soon after the launch, India Chief Manu Kumar Jain had said that the Redmi Note 8 Pro would launch in India after two months – after testing and certification processes are complete. The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery and is powered by the Helio G90T SoC.

Redmi India took to Twitter to confirm that a new phone with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup will be announced on October 16. The teaser poster has an Infinity symbol, which when flipped becomes number 8, indicating that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will launch in India then. The poster also teases features like UFS storage, pro gaming , super resolution, and the quad camera setup at the back. Soon after the China launch event, Jain had confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will launch in India in ‘8 weeks', and the company has stayed well under its announced timeline. There is no word on when the Redmi Note 8 will launch in India.

As for price, the Redmi Note 8 Pro India price tag is not known yet, but it should be close to the China pricing range. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will retail starting at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models have been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro supports dual-SIM, runs on Android Pie based MIUI 10, packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen, and is powered by MediaTek's new gaming-focussed MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi has also added liquid cooling support in the smartphone to improve the gaming experience for the Redmi Note 8 Pro users. Other gaming-centric features in the phone include the Game Turbo 2.0 mode. The company will also be selling a game controller for the phone.

The Pro variant is the company's first phone with a 64-megapixel main camera. The main shooter is joined by the same camera setup as the Redmi Note 8 – 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera on board. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster. The Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone is also IP52 certified.