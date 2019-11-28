Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Pro Electric Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro’s Electric Blue avatar looks strikingly similar to the phone’s Deep Sea Blue variant.

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 14:05 IST
Redmi Note 8 Pro Electric Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro’s Electric Blue variant flaunts a curved electric blue gradient streak

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro’s Electric Blue variant goes on sale tomorrow
  • The phone will be available via Mi.com and Amazon in India
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro comes equipped with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup

Xiaomi has launched a new colour variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India that flaunts an electric blue gradient design on its glossy rear panel. Xiaomi calls this new avatar of the Redmi Note 8 Pro - Electric Blue. Interestingly, the Redmi Note 8 Pro's Electric Blue paintjob looks a lot like the phone's Deep Sea Blue colour variant that was launched for the Taiwanese market earlier this month, and the Ocean Blue colour variant teased by the company's global handle. The Redmi Note 8 Pro's Electric Blue colour option will go on sale for the first time tomorrow starting at 12pm (noon) in India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, sale details    

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model will set buyers back by Rs.15,999. The top-end 8GB + 128GB version of the Redmi Note 8 Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999.

As per a tweet from the official Redmi India Twitter handle, the Redmi Note 8 Pro's Electric Blue colour option will go on sale for the first time in India at 12pm (noon) and will be available from Mi.com and Amazon with some offers in tow. Aside from an Electric Blue paintjob, the Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options. As we mentioned, the Electric Blue colour variant appears to be identical to the Deep Sea Blue colour variant launched in Taiwan recently, and the Ocean Blue colour variant teased by the company handle.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications   

The Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android 10 with MIUI 10 custom skin on top, and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with18W fast charging support.

Talking about the imaging hardware, the Redmi Note 8 Pro's quad rear camera setup is highlighted by a 64-megapixel main snapper. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens to handle selfies and video calls.

