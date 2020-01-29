Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Pro 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Tested by DxOMark, Scores an Unimpressive 84

The smartphone scored 87 in the still photo category and 78 in the video category.

By | Updated: 29 January 2020 14:39 IST
Redmi Note 8 Pro 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Tested by DxOMark, Scores an Unimpressive 84

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 64-megapixel quad camera setup at the back

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro scores 84 in DxOMark camera test
  • Scored 87 for still photos and 78 for videos
  • The cameras need improvement in several areas

Fan of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro? Then you might be disheartened to know that despite packing impressive hardware, the smartphone's cameras scored a rather unimpressive 84 in the popular DxOMark camera test, which is right on par with the scores of the Black Shark 2 and LG V30. For those who don't know, DxOMark is a rating website owned by DxOMark Image Labs and for the record, the website has been very popular for quite a few years now when it comes to testing phone cameras.

According to the review done by DxOMark, the Redmi Note 8 Pro's total camera score is 84, wherein the smartphone's camera scored 87 in the still photo category and 78 in the video category. Talking about the photo category first, the score of 87 is based on a relatively good performance in autofocus tests, good subject isolation in bokeh mode, as well as good target exposure when using the flash at low ambient light levels. However, despite featuring a large sensor, there's a lack of fine detail in images and there are several areas that need improvement on the Note 8 Pro.

As for the video category, the score of 78 is at the lower-end of DxOMark's ranking. The video results usually show good target exposure when recording outdoors or under typical indoor conditions, but just like still photos, there are a range of problems with the video footage that needs to be improved. Moreover, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is capable of recording 4K video, but even at 4K the levels of detail are low and at the same time, noise is visible in all light conditions.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India

To recap, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro in October last year. The smartphone was priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 15,999, and finally the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costed Rs. 17,999. Colour options include Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications and features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. The smartphone sports a waterdrop-style notch at the top, that also houses the 20-megapixel front camera.

This smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and features liquid cooling technology to reduce heat while playing graphic-intensive games. Under the hood, there's a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support. In terms of software, the smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

As for the rear cameras, there's a quad-camera setup at the back featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.89 aperture. This is coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 8 Pro, MIUI, Android, MIUI 10, DxOMark
US 'Disappointed' by UK Decision to Use Huawei 5G: Official

Comment
 
 

