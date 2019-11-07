Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue colour model has been made available in Taiwan.

By | Updated: 7 November 2019 19:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro is now available in four colour options in total
  • In Taiwan, the phone is available in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB models
  • The phone comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera

Redmi Note 8 Pro has now been launched in a new colour option – Deep Sea Blue. This new colour model has been made available in Taiwan, and is already on sale on Mi.com. This new colour variant has been made available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Only the colour finish is different, rest of the specifications and even the pricing remains the same. Key features of the Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue variant is the 64-megapixel rear camera, and the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was first launched in China in August, and then came to India in October.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price

The Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue variant has been listed on Mi.com in Taiwan. The new colour model is priced at TWD 6,599 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 6GB + 64GB model, and NTD 7,599 (roughly Rs. 17,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model. Apart from the Deep Sea Blue option, the phone is listed with the old Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black shades. There is no clarity on if this new colour option will launch in other markets or not.

In India, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched by Xiaomi in three configurations - Rs.14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB version, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is available only in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black shades for now.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro boots Android Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top, and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood ticks the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. There is 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, but the phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep sea Blue, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price, Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
China Mobile Payment Giants Alipay, WeChat Open to International Cards
Mi Note 10 vs Mi Note 10 Pro vs Mi CC9 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared
Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  2. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  3. Redmi Note 8T Arrives With NFC Support, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  5. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  6. Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Price in India Slashed
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  8. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  9. NASA to Study Previously Unopened Apollo Sample
  10. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Says Its Future Mid-Range Phones Will Also Be Made Using ODM Vendors
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Business Gets 'Catalog' to Help Small Businesses Showcase, Share Offerings Easily
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Introduce New Character, TDM Map, Vehicle, Companion System, and More
  5. China Mobile Payment Giants Alipay, WeChat Open to International Cards
  6. China Urges Re-Elected Canadian Government to Free Huawei Executive Meng Wanzhou
  7. Samsung Galaxy S11e Tipped to Pack 3,730mAh Battery, Much Larger Than Galaxy S10e's
  8. Walmart, Tesla Settle Lawsuit Over Fiery Solar Panels
  9. A Woman's Stalker Used an App That Allowed Him to Stop, Start and Track Her Car
  10. Vivo V17 Alleged Live Images Tip 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.