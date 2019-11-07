Redmi Note 8 Pro has now been launched in a new colour option – Deep Sea Blue. This new colour model has been made available in Taiwan, and is already on sale on Mi.com. This new colour variant has been made available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Only the colour finish is different, rest of the specifications and even the pricing remains the same. Key features of the Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue variant is the 64-megapixel rear camera, and the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was first launched in China in August, and then came to India in October.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price

The Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue variant has been listed on Mi.com in Taiwan. The new colour model is priced at TWD 6,599 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 6GB + 64GB model, and NTD 7,599 (roughly Rs. 17,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model. Apart from the Deep Sea Blue option, the phone is listed with the old Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black shades. There is no clarity on if this new colour option will launch in other markets or not.

In India, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched by Xiaomi in three configurations - Rs.14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB version, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is available only in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black shades for now.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro boots Android Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top, and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood ticks the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. There is 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, but the phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.