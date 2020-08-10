Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone

Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange was originally released in the Chinese market as Twilight Orange.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 August 2020 17:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone

Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange has been unveiled globally

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange added to the lineup
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro now has five colour options
  • There is no information on Indian availability for the new variant

Redmi Note 8 Pro has got a new Coral Orange colour variant nearly a year after its launch. This variant was being teased by the company as a new special edition about to join the lineup and now, Xiaomi has made it official for the international consumers on Twitter. The Redmi Note 8 Pro now has five colour options to choose from, depending on the market. This includes the Electric Blue variant that was launched late last year. The Coral Orange colour option originally made its debut in the Chinese market as Twilight Orange back in January.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange price

Redmi Note 8 Pro's Coral Orange variant will likely have the same price as the other colour options, as the tweet by the company does not specify a different price tag. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India in October last year at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs. 17,999 for the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. After the GST revision earlier this year, the phone is selling at Rs. 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB model, at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

As of now, it is unclear if and when this new Coral Orange variant will hit the Indian market.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an ultra-macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is backed by 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 161.7x76.4x8.81mm and weighs 200 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone Shipments Could Decline up to 30 percent if WeChat Removed from Apple App Store Worldwide: Ming-Chi Kuo
Airtel Offering 1GB High-Speed Data, Voice Calling Benefits as a Free Trial to Inactive Users: Report

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a Special Edition, May Carry an Orange Hue
  2. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Camera Improvements
  3. WhatsApp Users May Soon Be Able to Sync Chat History Across Platforms
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals Available on Last Day
  5. Oppo A6 May Launch in India as Successor to Oppo A5 Next Month: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  7. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  8. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Mi Note 10 Lite in India as Mi 10i
  9. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 Surfaces on Company’s Website Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue Variant Introduced in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Airtel Offering 1GB High-Speed Data, Voice Calling Benefits as a Free Trial to Inactive Users: Report
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone
  4. iPhone Shipments Could Decline up to 30 percent if WeChat Removed from Apple App Store Worldwide: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. WhatsApp to Enable Syncing of Chat History Across Platforms: Report
  6. Microsoft’s TikTok Carveout Faces Complex Technical Challenges Amidst Trump Ban
  7. Swiggy Instamart Quick Grocery Delivery Service Launched in Gurugram
  8. OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Selfie and Macro Camera Improvements, Other Fixes
  9. TikTok Parent ByteDance Takes Step Toward Entering Stock Brokerage, Wealth Management in Hong Kong
  10. Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, Lava A9 ProudlyIndian Editions Launched Ahead of Independence Day: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com