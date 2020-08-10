Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone

Redmi Note 8 Pro has got a new Coral Orange colour variant nearly a year after its launch. This variant was being teased by the company as a new special edition about to join the lineup and now, Xiaomi has made it official for the international consumers on Twitter. The Redmi Note 8 Pro now has five colour options to choose from, depending on the market. This includes the Electric Blue variant that was launched late last year. The Coral Orange colour option originally made its debut in the Chinese market as Twilight Orange back in January.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange price

Redmi Note 8 Pro's Coral Orange variant will likely have the same price as the other colour options, as the tweet by the company does not specify a different price tag. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India in October last year at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs. 17,999 for the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. After the GST revision earlier this year, the phone is selling at Rs. 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB model, at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

As of now, it is unclear if and when this new Coral Orange variant will hit the Indian market.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an ultra-macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is backed by 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 161.7x76.4x8.81mm and weighs 200 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.