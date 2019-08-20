Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Pro Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras and Gradient Panel Tipped

The image also suggests that the Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a rear fingerprint sensor

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 10:49 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomishka

Redmi Note 8 Pro may launch soon

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro is seen sporting a green gradient finish
  • The triple rear camera setup is aligned vertically
  • The phone is expected to come with a 64-megapixel main sensor

Redmi Note 8 Pro has now been snapped in the wild. The phone has been leaked in live images, wherein a boy is seen holding it while shooting for what seems to be a TV commercial. Only the back panel of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone has been leaked, and it seems to sport a green gradient finish. There is a rear fingerprint scanner spotted at the rear end as well, alongside a triple rear camera setup.

Xiaomishka has tweeted two photos purported to be of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. A boy is seen holding the phone in his hands in both the images, and the back panel is up for display. The phone has introduced a triple camera setup at the back, an upgrade from the dual cameras seen on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The placement of the three cameras has also been shifted to the top centre, instead of the top left as seen on the current Redmi Note 7 Pro. The fingerprint sensor remains in its position at the rear centre. The three cameras at the back and the fingerprint sensor sit in the top centre frame in one line aligned vertically forming a long capsule.

The Redmi logo sits at the bottom running in the same line as the vertical capsule. The Redmi Note 8 should be sporting a 64-megapixel main camera, but the fine print that isn't legible in the blurry photo could just be mentioning that. However, this is pure speculation from our end.

This is the first time we've had a live image leak of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, and camera wise, it looks like a decent upgrade. Unfortunately, there is little else that we know about the phone so far.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras, Redmi Note 8 Pro Design
