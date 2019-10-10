Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Pro Will Be Available on Amazon India, E-Commerce Site Teases Ahead of Launch Next Week

The phone will go on sale on October 16 at 12 noon IST.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 12:56 IST
Redmi Note 8 Pro Will Be Available on Amazon India, E-Commerce Site Teases Ahead of Launch Next Week

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in China in August

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale on Mi.com as well
  • The phone is equipped with a 64-megapixel main sensor
  • Amazon is taking registrations of interest

Xiaomi is all set to reveal the Redmi Note 8 Pro on October 16 in India, and now Amazon India has started teasing its arrival as well. This suggests that the phone will be available on the e-commerce website when it launches, apart from being available on Mi.com. The phone will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival that is slated to begin on October 17. Key features of the Redmi Note 8 Pro include Helio G90T SoC, quad camera setup, 4,500mAh battery, and 20-megapixel front sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is now being teased on Amazon, and the e-commerce giant has also made the ‘Notify Me' button live for registrations of interest. The page has the same teaser poster that was published on Twitter just a day ago. The phone was launched in China in August, and it is now launching in India next week.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India (expected), release date

The phone's pricing and availability details will be announced at the launch event on October 16, and the Amazon listing suggests that the phone will go on sale the same day at 12pm noon IST - which is during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that lasts from October 13 to October 17. It should be priced close to China pricing range that starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models have been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 8 Pro runs on Android Pie based MIUI 10, packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen, and is powered by MediaTek's new gaming-focussed MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company's first phone with a 64-megapixel main camera. The main shooter is joined by the same camera setup as the Redmi Note 8 – 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera on board.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster. The Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone is also IP52 certified.

Xiaomi has also added liquid cooling support in the smartphone to improve the gaming experience for the Redmi Note 8 Pro users. Other gaming-centric features in the phone include the Game Turbo 2.0 mode. The company will also be selling a game controller for the phone.

Comments

