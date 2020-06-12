MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program has been kicked off in India for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7S users. The registration window is now open until June 17. Participants will get access to a MIUI 12 Global ROM that is yet to be available publicly. The new development comes weeks after Xiaomi started rolling out the MIUI 12 update for its global users. The company announced that the new experience will first land on the Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and the Redmi K20 Pro this month.

The MIUI India Twitter account on Friday tweeted the launch of the MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program in the country. Users of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, or Redmi Note 7S can participate in the initiative and test the new MIUI version ahead of its official release.

As per the rules mentioned in a forum post on the Mi Community forums, users participating in the MIUI 12 testing need to be an active forum member of Mi Community, India. They also need to update their phones to the latest Global Stable ROM available officially before proceeding for participation. Further, pilot testers are required to join a Telegram group by June 16 and fill a Google form by giving their details.

“The provided ROM will be a pre-release version and not final build and hence it might contain major bugs. If your current device is the daily driver device then we recommend you wait for the full stable ROM rollout,” Xiaomi mentioned on its forum post.

MIUI 12 will initially reach the Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro. However, the company would take some time in bringing the new update to the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7S models.

Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 12 as an update to MIUI 11 in April. The global version of the custom ROM was announced last month.

