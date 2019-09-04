Redmi Note 8 Pro has managed to sell as many as 300,000 units in China in its first sale. The company has announced that the second sale will be conducted on September 6 in the country. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones were launched in China last week. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, a 4,500mAh battery, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor as well.

Lu Weibing, Redmi CEO, took to Weibo to announce that 300,000 Redmi Note 8 Pro units were sold in the first sale. The company also confirmed that the second sale will be held on September 6. The time taken to sell these many units hasn't been revealed as of yet. The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, will go on sale for the first time in China on September 17. The phones are confirmed to launch in India in around eight weeks.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models have been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively. It is sold in three colours – Pearl White, Ice Emerald, and Electric Light Grey. In addition to the regular Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi has also introduced a World of Warcraft limited edition of the phone that will come with exclusive goodies, custom themes, and more.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro supports dual-SIM, runs on Android Pie based MIUI 10, packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen, and is powered by MediaTek's new gaming-focussed Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi has also added liquid cooling support in the smartphone to improve the gaming experience for the Redmi Note 8 Pro users. Other gaming-centric features in the phone include the Game Turbo 2.0 mode. The company will also be selling a game controller for the phone.

The Pro variant is the company's first phone with a 64-megapixel main camera. The main shooter is joined by the same camera setup as the Redmi Note 8 – 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera on board. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster. The Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone is also IP52 certified.