Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 series phones, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8, which were announced three months ago, have sold more than 10 million units, the company announced on Monday. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 were announced by Xiaomi at the end of August this year after which they were launched in India in October. Xiaomi also said that it achieved this feat 1 month faster this time compared to the amount of time sales of Redmi Note 7 series took to hit the 10 million units mark.

Xiaomi said in a post on Weibo that the company sold 110,000 units on average every day to achieve this feat. Notably, the company may also be revealing new details about the Redmi K30 series phones tomorrow, with another line in the Weibo post adding "new Redmi K30, see you tomorrow". Xiaomi has already announced the launch of Redmi K30 series, which is expected to include Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30, on December 10. While the Redmi K30 may go on sale in China right after the launch, Redmi K30 Pro is rumoured to go for sale only next year.

Last week, Xiaomi India announced that the company sold more than 1 million units in one month in the country. As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 was launched in China in August, and in India in October.

The company introduced new colour variants for its Redmi Note 8 series phones last week in India. While the Redmi Note 8 Pro [received] (https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/redmi-note-8-pro-electric-blue-colour-variant-price-in-india-rs-14999-launch-2140087) a new Electric Blue variant, the Remi Note 8 is also being offered in Cosmic Purple colour now.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price, specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro sells in India starting at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version costs Rs. 17,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display having 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. Its quad rear camera setup includes the 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. It comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black, and Electric Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 8 price, specifications

Redmi Note 8 is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs Rs. 12,999.

Redmi Note 8 sports a 6.39-inch full-HD (1080x2280 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone has got an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone also has a 13-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens.