  Redmi Note 8 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 has a 48-megapixel main camera, and a 13-megapixel front shooter

Updated: 16 October 2019 14:26 IST


Redmi Note 8 has launched in India alongside Redmi Note 8 Pro

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 will be available with up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • The base 4GB + 64GB is priced in India at Rs. 9,999
  • The Redmi Note 8 6GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,999

Redmi Note 8 has launched alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. At the same event, the company also unveiled the Mi Air Purifier 2C and the MIUI 11 for India. The Redmi Note 8 comes with key features like a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, a waterdrop-style notch display, dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion, up to 128GB onboard storage, and an 18W fast charger inside the box. At the event, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was also launched alongside that comes with a 64-megapixel main camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. Read on for details about the Redmi Note 8 price in India, release date, and specifications.

Redmi Note 8 price in India, release date, launch offers

Redmi Note 8 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB model, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 12,999. The first sale for the Redmi Note 8 will take place on October 21 at 12 noon IST.

The phone will go on sale in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black options. The Redmi Note 8 will be available on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. It will soon be available in offline stores as well. Launch offers include Airtel double data with Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 recharges.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) screen, with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, TUV Rheinland protection, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone includes Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back and houses a waterdrop-style notch up front. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and up to 6GB of RAM. Onboard storage is offered up to 128GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB).

On the imaging front, Redmi has added four rear cameras on the Redmi Note 8 – a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel cameras (one macro and one depth) with f/2.4 apertures. There is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on board as well.

Additionally, Redmi Note 8 includes 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and an 18W charger inside the box, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and IR blaster. Connectivity options include GPS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi Direct, and more. Audio quality is amplified by using 'superlinear' speakers, larger acoustic chamber, and an auto-cleaning feature for the speaker. The phone measures at 158.3x75.3x8.35mm, and weighs 188 grams. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, digital compass, and a rear fingerprint sensor.


