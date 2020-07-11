Redmi Note 8 price in India has been hiked once again, Xiaomi confirmed to Gadgets 360. The latest revision, which is specifically applicable to the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, comes just a little more than a month after the Redmi Note 8 received its last price hike in early June. The updated price is reflecting on Mi.com. The Redmi Note 8 was launched in India in October last year as the successor to the Redmi Note 7. The phone currently competes against the likes of Realme Narzo 10 and Samsung Galaxy M11.

Redmi Note 8 price in India

As per the new update, the Redmi Note 8 price in India has been increased to Rs. 12,499 from Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. This shows a Rs. 500 increase over the price that came into place just last month. Moreover, the revised pricing shows a difference of Rs. 2,500 from the launch price that was Rs. 9,999 for the base variant.

To reiterate, the revision is specifically meant for the 6GB + 64GB model. This means that the 6GB + 128GB model is still available at the existing Rs. 14,499.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 runs on Android with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM. It comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 8 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone comes with a USB Type-C port as well as includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India?

