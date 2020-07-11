Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Price in India Hiked Once Again

Redmi Note 8 price has been increased by Rs. 2,500 from what was announced at the time of its launch.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 July 2020 19:09 IST
Redmi Note 8 was launched in October last year

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 price hike is applicable only to its base variant
  • The phone received its last price revision just early last month
  • Redmi Note 8 comes in two distinct variants, with up to 128GB storage

Redmi Note 8 price in India has been hiked once again, Xiaomi confirmed to Gadgets 360. The latest revision, which is specifically applicable to the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, comes just a little more than a month after the Redmi Note 8 received its last price hike in early June. The updated price is reflecting on Mi.com. The Redmi Note 8 was launched in India in October last year as the successor to the Redmi Note 7. The phone currently competes against the likes of Realme Narzo 10 and Samsung Galaxy M11.

Redmi Note 8 price in India

As per the new update, the Redmi Note 8 price in India has been increased to Rs. 12,499 from Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. This shows a Rs. 500 increase over the price that came into place just last month. Moreover, the revised pricing shows a difference of Rs. 2,500 from the launch price that was Rs. 9,999 for the base variant.

To reiterate, the revision is specifically meant for the 6GB + 64GB model. This means that the 6GB + 128GB model is still available at the existing Rs. 14,499.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 runs on Android with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM. It comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 8 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone comes with a USB Type-C port as well as includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 7 Android 10-Based MIUI Update Starts Rolling Out in India for Some Users

