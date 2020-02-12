Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 8 Price in India Increased, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Redmi Note 8 Price in India Increased, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The hike is only applicable on the Redmi Note 8 4GB + 64GB variant in India.

By | Updated: 12 February 2020 18:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Price in India Increased, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Xiaomi says supply chain disruption has caused the price of components to surge

Highlights
  • Xiaomi told us that Redmi Note 8’s price hike is temporary
  • The phone will return in stock on Amazon starting February 18
  • Price will likely be restored once the supply chain issues are resolved

Xiaomi is the latest smartphone maker to have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak's impact on the supply chain in China. The company has announced that it has hiked the Redmi Note 8 price in India by Rs. 500. Xiaomi says that the price bump is temporary. Redmi Note 8 is likely to return to its original asking price once the cost of component stabilises. Also, the Redmi Note 8 is currently out of stock on Amazon, but the company has assured that it will be back soon.

Notably, the price hike is only applicable to the Redmi Note 8 4GB + 64GB model. Earlier, the phone used to sell at Rs. 9,999. Following the price hike, it is now available at Rs. 10,499.

“The extended shutdown in China is likely to have an impact on our Supply chain and, there is a risk of impact on overall quantum of component supplies. While we are working to explore alternative supply channels for components and raw materials, the immediate impact is that the short supply might cause some negative pressure on prices of these components. This has led to the increase in the price of the product temporarily,” a Xiaomi spokesperson told Gadgets 360, explaining the reasoning behind the price hike.

The price increment is visible on Mi.com and Amazon. However, Redmi Note 8 is listed as ‘out of stock' on Amazon at the time of writing this article. Xiaomi has told Gadgets 360 that the phone will be back in stock soon. As for Amazon, the product page says that the Redmi Note 8 4GB + 6GB variant will be back in stock on February 18 for buyers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 price in India, Xiaomi India, Coronavirus
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
Nikon’s D6 Flagship DSLR Launched in India With Two New Lenses in Nikkor Z Lineup

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 Price in India Increased, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi Reveals Mi 10 to Pack 90Hz AMOLED Display, 4,500mAh Battery
  4. US Says Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Phone Networks: Report
  5. Vivo V19 Pro to Launch in India on March 3, New Report Claims
  6. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  8. Oppo Reno 2F Price in India Slashed, Now Available at Rs. 21,990
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  10. iQoo 3 5G Flagship Phone Set to Launch on February 25
#Latest Stories
  1. Nikon’s D6 Flagship DSLR Launched in India With Two New Lenses in Nikkor Z Lineup
  2. Redmi Note 8 Price in India Increased, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
  3. Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  4. Coronavirus: Indian Electronics Staring at Shutdown Over Virus Outbreak, Says ICEA
  5. HMD Global, Nokia Mobile Brand Licensee, Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears
  6. Huawei Confirms MWC 2020 Presence, Teases Launch of New Foldable Phone
  7. US Claims Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Networks Around the World: Report
  8. Samsung Unveils 108-Megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 Sensor With Nonacell Technology
  9. Overwatch League Starts Strong on Ambitious Global Schedule
  10. Adobe Lightroom Update Enables Split View in iPadOS Among Other New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.