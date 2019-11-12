Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Next Sale Set for November 19 on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 is offered in Space Black, Neptune Blue, Moonlight White colour options.

By | Updated: 12 November 2019 18:23 IST
Redmi Note 8 price is set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • The Xiaomi phone last went on sale earlier today
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro next sale will take place tomorrow

Redmi Note 8 will be put on sale once again at 12pm on November 19, Xiaomi has revealed on its website. The smartphone will be offered via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is preparing for the next sale of Redmi Note 8 Pro right now and it is scheduled for tomorrow. Like Redmi Note 8, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be offered via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. There is still no word on when Xiaomi plans offer the phone via third-party offline retailers.

Redmi Note 8 price in India, colours, offers

Redmi Note 8 price is set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant in the country. The higher end 6GB + 128GB model can be purchased at Rs. 12,999. The phone will be offered in Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Moonlight White colour options. As mentioned, the Redmi Note 8 next sale will take place on November 19 in the country and it will start at 12pm (noon).

In terms of the sale offers, Redmi Note 8 buyers on Mi.com will be eligible for Airtel double data offer on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid recharges for the first ten months. Consumers buying the phone from Amazon will get up to 10 percent cashback for payments made using HDFC Bank debit card. There is 5 percent cashback on using HSBC cashback card and ICICI bank credit card EMI transactions as well.

Redmi Note 8 review

 

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 runs on MIUI 10, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The Redmi Note 8 also packs up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

On the imaging front, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel depth camera, 2-megapixel macro snapper. Xiaomi had added a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well.

Among other Redmi Note 8 specifications, you will get a fingerprint sensor on the back and a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Gaurav Shukla
