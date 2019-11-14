Redmi Note 8 has now been made available in a new colour option - Nebula Purple. This comes just a week after the Deep Sea Blue colour option of the Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in Taiwan. This new colour variant comes in two RAM + storage configurations. The first sale of the new Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple colour option will be held on November 18 in China. There is no change in pricing of the phone, and with this new addition, the Redmi Note 8 is now available in four colour options in total.

The Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple colour option will be available in China on November 18 at 10am local time from Mi.com. Xiaomi took to Weibo to introduce the new colour variant, before it goes on sale. The new colour model is priced CNY 999 (roughly Rs.) for the 4GB + 64GB model, and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs.) for the 6GB + 64GB model. Currently, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 8 in three colours in China – Dream Blue, Meteorite Black, and White. From November 18, the Nebula Purple option will also be added.

In India, the Redmi Note 8 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB model, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 12,999. The phone has been made available in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black options. There is no word on whether the new colour option will make it to the Indian market or not.

As mentioned, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue option in Taiwan just a week ago. The new colour model is priced at TWD 6,599 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 6GB + 64GB model, and NTD 7,599 (roughly Rs. 17,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) screen, with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, TUV Rheinland protection, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone includes Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back and houses a waterdrop-style notch up front. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and up to 6GB of RAM. Onboard storage is offered up to 128GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB).

On the imaging front, Redmi has added four rear cameras on the Redmi Note 8 – a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel cameras (one macro and one depth) with f/2.4 apertures. There is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on board as well.

Additionally, Redmi Note 8 includes 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and an 18W charger inside the box, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and IR blaster. Connectivity options include GPS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi Direct, and more. Audio quality is amplified by using 'superlinear' speakers, larger acoustic chamber, and an auto-cleaning feature for the speaker. The phone measures at 158.3x75.3x8.35mm, and weighs 188 grams. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, digital compass, and a rear fingerprint sensor.