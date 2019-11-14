Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple Colour Option Launched: Price, Specifications

The new colour variant will go on sale on November 18.

By | Updated: 14 November 2019 16:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple Colour Option Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 new colour option launched in China

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 is currently available in three colours
  • New Nebula Purple variant will be available next week
  • There is no word on if this variant will launch in other markets

Redmi Note 8 has now been made available in a new colour option - Nebula Purple. This comes just a week after the Deep Sea Blue colour option of the Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in Taiwan. This new colour variant comes in two RAM + storage configurations. The first sale of the new Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple colour option will be held on November 18 in China. There is no change in pricing of the phone, and with this new addition, the Redmi Note 8 is now available in four colour options in total.

The Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple colour option will be available in China on November 18 at 10am local time from Mi.com. Xiaomi took to Weibo to introduce the new colour variant, before it goes on sale. The new colour model is priced CNY 999 (roughly Rs.) for the 4GB + 64GB model, and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs.) for the 6GB + 64GB model. Currently, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 8 in three colours in China – Dream Blue, Meteorite Black, and White. From November 18, the Nebula Purple option will also be added.

In India, the Redmi Note 8 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB model, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 12,999. The phone has been made available in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black options. There is no word on whether the new colour option will make it to the Indian market or not.

As mentioned, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue option in Taiwan just a week ago. The new colour model is priced at TWD 6,599 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 6GB + 64GB model, and NTD 7,599 (roughly Rs. 17,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) screen, with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, TUV Rheinland protection, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone includes Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back and houses a waterdrop-style notch up front. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and up to 6GB of RAM. Onboard storage is offered up to 128GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB).

On the imaging front, Redmi has added four rear cameras on the Redmi Note 8 – a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel cameras (one macro and one depth) with f/2.4 apertures. There is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on board as well.

Additionally, Redmi Note 8 includes 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and an 18W charger inside the box, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and IR blaster. Connectivity options include GPS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi Direct, and more. Audio quality is amplified by using 'superlinear' speakers, larger acoustic chamber, and an auto-cleaning feature for the speaker. The phone measures at 158.3x75.3x8.35mm, and weighs 188 grams. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, digital compass, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple, Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple Launch, Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple Specifications, Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple Price
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Intel Struggling to Fix Hardware-Based Security Flaws, Researchers Say
PUBG Labs Goes Lives as Dedicated Space for Testing Experimental Features, First One is Skill Based Rating System
Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple Colour Option Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  3. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Amazon Apple, Oppo Sales Offer Discounts on iPhone 11, Reno 10x Zoom, More
  5. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  6. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  7. Realme 5s Will Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  8. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  9. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
  10. 16-Inch MacBook Pro With Improved Keyboard, Bigger Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Redmi K20, Realme 5, Samsung Galaxy A50, Google Pixel 3a, and More Phones Receive Discounts, Offers
  2. Fitbit OS 4.1 Update With New Sleep Features Announced, Rollout Begins First Week of December
  3. PUBG Labs Goes Lives as Dedicated Space for Testing Experimental Features, First One is Skill Based Rating System
  4. Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple Colour Option Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Intel Struggling to Fix Hardware-Based Security Flaws, Researchers Say
  6. TikTok Said to Revamp US Lobbying Efforts as Washington Targets Chinese Ownership
  7. Airtel, Vodafone Idea Asked to Pay AGR Dues in 3 Months
  8. Google-Fitbit Deal: US Antitrust Lawmaker Frustrated With Acquisition
  9. Google Denies That It's Misusing Health Data From Ascension
  10. Realme 5s Teased to Sport Waterdrop-Style Notch Display Ahead of Launch Next Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.