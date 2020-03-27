Technology News
  • Redmi Note 8 MIUI 11.0.4 Update With March Security Patch, More Now Rolling Out: User Reports

Redmi Note 8 MIUI 11.0.4 Update With March Security Patch, More Now Rolling Out: User Reports

The Redmi Note 8 update appears to be rolling out in India right now

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 27 March 2020 20:19 IST
Users are reporting the update is rolling out over-the-air in India

  • Redmi Note 8 is getting the March security patch
  • The update is reportedly rolling out now in India
  • It also brings system-wide stability improvement

Xiaomi's current focus is its Redmi Note 9 series but it clearly doesn't seem to have forgotten its older models. Users are reporting that the Redmi Note 8 is now receiving a new MIUI update, which changes the version to 11.0.4 and also brings the March 2020 Android security patch. The update is also said to improve the system stability, the App Lock feature now supports all apps, and there's a revamped start page. We've reached out to Xiaomi for an official statement on this, and will update this space once we get hear from them.

A Redmi Note 8 user in India tweeted a screenshot of the update page, which clearly shows the new version and the changes it brings. The update seems to be about 434MB in size and updates the Redmi Note 8 to ‘MIUI V11.0.4.0.PCOINXM.' As for system improvements, the March Android security patch seems to be the biggest update, along with system improvements. If you have a Redmi Note 8 (Review), then you might want to check the update page, in case you haven't gotten it yet.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi forum moderators don't seem to have updated the ‘MIUI Update Tracker' forum post yet, as the status of the 11.0.4 update still shows as ‘Partial' and not ‘Public.' You can still download the 11.0.4 ROM from the post but there's a possibility that it's not the latest file, according to a warning in the post.

To recall, the Redmi Note 8 was launched in India in October last year. It features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and comes with up to 6GB of RAM as well as up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, featuring the fast charger bundled in the box.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 8, MIUI, Xiaomi
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

