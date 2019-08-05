Technology News
Redmi Note 8 in the Works, Xiaomi Says, Will Be a 'Powerful' Offering: Report

Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing has confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 is indeed in the works.

Updated: 5 August 2019 19:57 IST
Redmi Note 8 in the Works, Xiaomi Says, Will Be a 'Powerful' Offering: Report

Xiaomi’s upcoming gaming phone could be the Redmi Note 8

Highlights
  • Xiaomi confirms that the Redmi Note 8 is under works
  • Could be the new gaming smartphone that the company teased
  • MediaTek Helio G90T SoC will be powering the device

The Redmi Note 8 is in the offing, and it will reportedly be a powerful device that beats out the competition. The news comes from none other than Lu Weibing, the Redmi Chief at Xiaomi, in a response to a Weibo post. Separately, an unknown Redmi phone with model name M1906GT has allegedly been spotted on a certification site, and there is much speculation about what the phone is - it may be the 64-megapixel Redmi smartphone that's expected to be detailed this week, or it may be the anticipated gaming smartphone powered by MediaTek's new Helio G90T SoC.

Chinese publication ITHome reports that Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing, in response to a Weibo post confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 is indeed in development and that it will be more powerful than the competition. Right now, it's uncertain whether the Redmi Note 8 will sport the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. To recall, Xiaomi had confirmed it will be building a gaming smartphone on MediaTek's new SoC. It may also be the first 64-megapixel Redmi smartphone that's been teased for a while and anticipated to be detailed later this week.

Separately, as per a report by MyDrivers, an unknown Xiaomi phone with model number M1906GT was recently listed on the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The listing doesn't exactly reveal which device this can be, but speculation does extend to the aforementioned Redmi gaming phone, the 64-megapixel Redmi phone, or even the Redmi Note 8. As you can tell, there isn't much concrete information about this phone, and we'll have to wait for more details.

Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
