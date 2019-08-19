Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Features Teased by Company Executive, Leaked Live Images Offer First Glimpse of the Phone

The phone is tipped to pack Samsung’s 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

The upcoming Redmi Note 8 series phone is tipped to feature quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 is tipped to pack a 64-megapixel rear camera
  • The phone will come equipped with a battery larger than 4,000mAh
  • Its screen-to-body ratio will be higher than Redmi Note 7

A few days ago, a concept-based render of the Redmi Note 8 surfaced online, alongside teasers from the Xiaomi sub-brand's General Manager himself regarding an upcoming phone packing a 64-megapixel camera. The Xiaomi executive has now spilled the beans on a few Redmi Note 8 details such as a high screen-to-body ratio, larger battery compared to its predecessor, and most importantly, better image quality. Moreover, a pair of alleged live images of the Redmi Note 8 sporting a glossy black finish have surfaced online, giving us our first look at the upcoming phone.

Starting with product details, the Redmi executive shared in his Weibo post that the Redmi Note 8 will deliver more clear images, something which can be attributed to the phone's 64-megapixel primary camera. To recall, Weibing recently shared a short video about an upcoming Redmi smartphone that has been in production for a while now, and will feature a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel sensor. The sensor in question is the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1, which was recently confirmed by Xiaomi as the main snapper on one of its upcoming phones, heavily rumoured to be the Redmi Note 8.

Additionally, the Redmi General Manager also mentioned that the Redmi Note 8 will offer a longer battery life, which indicates that the upcoming phone might pack a bigger battery than the 4,000mAh juicer inside its predecessor. Lastly, he also mentions that the in-hand feel of the Redmi Note 8 is good and that the screen-to-body ratio of the phone is also higher than the Redmi Note 7, which means we are either looking at a smaller notch or a full-screen display achieved by employing a pop-up selfie camera module.

Weibing is currently using the Redmi Note 8, as is clearly evident from his Weibo post and the "come from Note8Android” subtext below his username on the Chinese micro-blogging platform. Aside from the Redmi Note 8, he also teased the arrival of a 70-inch TV that will go official in China at an event on August 29.

Additionally, alleged hands-on images of the Redmi Note 8 have surfaced online. The images, which come courtesy of SlashLeaks, show the phone's rear panel and the vertical camera module housing what appears to be four sensors. The phone is shown sporting a glossy black finish with curved edges, while the 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone hole, speaker, and the USB Type-C port can be seen at the bottom. If the leaks are anything to go by, the Redmi Note 8 will also come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 8, Quad Rear Cameras, Redmi Note 8 Quad Rear Cameras, Redmi Note 8 64 Megapixel
