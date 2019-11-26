Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple colour variant is due to launch in India soon, the company is teasing. To recall, the company launched a Nebula Purple colour variant in China earlier this month, and that colour matches what's been teased in India so far. Ahead of the India launch of the Redmi Note 8 last month, the company had teased that a Cosmic Purple colour would be one of the variants of the phone launched in India. However, at the time of the announcement, it only introduced the Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options. As you probably remember, the Redmi phone was launched in the country alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro last month.

The tweet posted by the Redmi India Twitter account suggests that Xiaomi is set to announce the new Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple colour option tomorrow. The teasing tweet carries an image that showcases a purple paintjob that matches exactly with the Nebula Purple option that the company unveiled in China recently - it's evident that Xiaomi will be giving it a different name in India. The tweet says, "It's time to add a purple twist," while adding the hashtag - Black Friday Sale - implying the smartphone would be made available during the yet to be announced Xiaomi Black Friday Sale.

As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple colour variant was teased by the company just ahead of the launch of the smartphone in India, with the Redmi India Twitter handle sharing an image (seen above). As we also said, the variant never did launch - but it will soon, the latest teaser reveals.

For those who love to own everything colourful. It's time to add a purple twist! Check this space tomorrow.



Can you guess what it's going to be? #BlackFridaySale pic.twitter.com/Om60fPZkLL — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) November 26, 2019

Notably, this isn't the first time when Xiaomi is adding a new colour option to one of its popular smartphones in India. The company brought the Pearl White variant of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro to the Indian market back in September. It was originally launched as the Summer Honey White colour variant in China.

Xiaomi earlier this week also unveiled the Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue colour option that looks identical to the Deep Sea Blue colour variant that was launched in the Taiwanese market earlier this month.

Redmi Note 8 price in India

To recall, the Redmi Note 8 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 12,999. The phone is available through limited sale rounds through Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 8 Review

For images and videos, the Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle 120-degree field of view (FoV) lens. The camera setup also includes two 2-megapixel camera sensors with f/2.4 macro and regular lenses. The handset also has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 8 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.