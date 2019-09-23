Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM, 256GB Internal Storage Spotted on TENAA

Redmi Note 8 also seems to be getting more colour options.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 11:41 IST
Redmi Note 8 packs a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel snapper

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8’s new variant packs 8GB of RAM
  • The TENAA listing suggests that it will be launched soon
  • Five new colour options for Redmi Note 8 are also listed

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro were launched in China last month, packing some impressive hardware at a competitive price point. The Redmi Note 8, in particular, comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, ticking alongside the Snapdragon 665 SoC. Xiaomi is now seemingly gearing up to launch a more powerful variant of the phone that will double the internal storage to 256GB, while simultaneously increasing the amount of RAM to 8GB. The beefed-up variant of the Redmi Note 8 is expected to debut in the Chinese market soon.

The new Redmi Note 8 model packing 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage has been spotted on TENAA. The phone's listing on the certification authority's database indicates that the upgraded Redmi Note 8 model will soon hit the market in China, but there is no word whether it will make it to other markets as well. Interestingly, the TENAA listing also mentions a total of eight colour options of the phone viz. black, blue, grey, green, pink, purple, red and white.

To recall, Xiaomi originally launched the Redmi Note 8 in Dream Blue, Meteorite Black, and White colours. This means the company has five new colour options - grey, green, pink, purple, and red - of the phone in the pipeline. However, the TENAA database doesn't have photos of the Redmi Note 8 in any of the aforementioned new colours.

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro have already been confirmed to launch in India. And if the timeline of 8 weeks provided by Xiaomi's India head Manu Kumar Jain back in August is anything to go by, the Redmi Note 8 duo will make its debut in India at some point in November.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

As for the phone itself, the Redmi Note 8 packs a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and draws power from the Snapdragon 665 SoC, while a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging keeps the lights on. In the imaging department, the phone features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors. On the front is a 13-megapixel sensor to handle selfies and video calls.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Specifications
