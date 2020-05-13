Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual phones from Xiaomi have reportedly received a price hike in India. The phones see an increase in prices once again, following the recent hike after the GST revision. The Redmi Note 8 price has been increased by Rs. 500, while the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual prices have been increased by Rs. 300. The new prices come into effect from today, and are already reflecting online on Mi.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The company has reportedly also sent out an email to its retail store partners as well, informing them about the new prices.

Moving forward, the Redmi Note 8 will be priced in India at Rs. 11,499, up from the recently increased Rs. 10,999. This Rs. 500 price hike is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 8 will continue to sell for Rs. 13,999. To recall, the phone was launched last year at Rs. 9,999, and now it is available with a price hike of Rs. 1,500. These price hikes have been attributed to supply chain issues due to the coronavirus outbreak, and GST increase on smartphones. The new price is reflecting on Amazon India and Mi.com.

Similarly, the Redmi 8 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model price has been hiked to Rs. 9,299 from today. This is a Rs. 300 increase from the Rs. 8,999 price hike from last month. To recall, the phone was launched last year at just Rs. 7,999 – which means an overall price hike of Rs. 1,300. The new price is reflecting on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Lastly, the Redmi 8A Dual 2GB RAM + 32GB storage is now priced at Rs. 7,299 – an increase of Rs. 300 from the last hiked price. The new price is showing up on Mi.com and Amazon India as well. This phone was launched with a price starting at Rs. 6,499 – which means an overall price hike of Rs. 800. There is a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 7,999, and this variant's price has not been hiked.

As for the offline price hike, 91Mobiles reports the similar price hikes have been implemented at physical retail stores. We've reached out for clarity on this front, and will update this space when we hear back.

Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.